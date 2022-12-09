Joe Conway Named To WilmingtonBiz 100 List

Joe Conway, who serves as the City of Wilmington's chief Equity and Inclusion officer, has been named to the Wilmington Business Journal's "WilmingtonBiz 100" list as one of the region's top "connectors." The news organization describes a connector as "the real-world networkers who bring together people and resources to get things done."

The WilmingtonBiz 100 is an annual initiative to recognize the top 100 power players, influencers, innovators, connectors, and rising stars impacting Southeastern North Carolina. This year's honorees will be featured in the December issue of the WilmingtonBiz Magazine.

Conway joined the city in Jan. 2022 from Novant Health/New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he worked since 2007 and was named director of Health Equity and Human Experience in 2017.