Warm Up This Winter at These Cozy Spots

Wisconsin winters are long, cold, and sometimes isolating. After two years of COVID-19 winters cooped up in our houses, it’s time to enjoy cozy spots around town to socialize and sit by someone else’s fireplace for a change. Plus, you don’t have to make your food or pour your own drinks at these places, like you would have to at home.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,077 New Cases, No Deaths

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,077 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 982 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 1,415 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,479 cases per day. In 2020, 4,007 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,438 cases per day.
Win Tickets to Janet Jackson and Ludacris at American Family Insurance Amphitheater!

Janet Jackson's Together Again Tour with special guest Ludacris is coming to Milwaukee! You can win a pair of tickets to the May 28 show at American Family Insurance Amphitheater from Shepherd Express! To enter, simply fill out the form below before December 19. Winners will be notified via email, so be sure to use an email address that you regularly check!
