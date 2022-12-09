Read full article on original website
‘Andor’ Season Finale: Every Easter Egg and Star Wars Secret
Andor is finished, and it has given us one of the best Star Wars prequels ever. The show began on Ferrix, and that is also where it concludes, with the funeral for Andor’s adoptive mother Maarva which will bring together most of the show’s key characters. That sequence finally sets Cassian Andor on the path toward becoming a leader in the Rebel Alliance.
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Adds Eight to Cast in Recurring Roles
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is continuing to build out its cast for Season 2. The epic fantasy series has added eight new recurring cast members. They are: Oliver Alvin-Wilson (“Murder in Provence,” “The Bay”), Stuart Bowman (“Bodyguard,” “Slow West”), Gavi Singh Chera (“The Undeclared War,” “The Lazarus Project”), William Chubb (“Vampire Academy,” “The Sandman”), Kevin Eldon (“The Last Kingdom,” “Hugo”), Will Keen (“Ridley Road,” “The Pursuit of Love”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level,” “Hellraiser”), and Calam Lynch (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”). As with past announcements, character details for the new additions to the cast are being kept...
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
Doom Patrol Boss Teases Immortus' Arrival in Season 4: 'On a Couple Different Levels, the End Is Nigh'
Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down the Season 4 premiere of Doom Patrol, now streaming on HBO Max. Haven’t watched yet? You know what to do. More than a year (in real time) after their melee with the giant scrotum, the Doom Patrol is back in action for a fourth season. The first of two episodes currently streaming pick up with a slightly overzealous Rita leading the team into various battles, ready or not. “Being the leader makes Rita feel not only necessary but seen in a way that satisfies that vain part of her that never quite goes away,” showrunner...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series
Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Collider
‘FBoy Island’ Cancelled After Two Seasons at HBO Max
It seems like HBO Max is still undergoing massive overhaul, and one of its fan favorites did not survive the ongoing cancellation pattern. Even though FBoy Island succeeded as "guilty-pleasure reality TV" just by embracing self-awareness, HBO Max's hit American dating reality series has been canceled after a two-season run, which could be attributed to the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia earlier this year, according to Variety.
New on Netflix in December 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month
This year, for Christmas, Netflix is giving subscribers a wealth of new releases.These include films you would have had a chance to see in the cinema in November – films like Glass Onion, which is Rian Johnson’s sequel to Knives Out.There are also new Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio), Alejandro González Iñárritu (BARDO) and Noah Baumbach (White Noise) films being added from the beginning of the month, right through to New Year’s Eve,TV wise, there will be a new series of Emily in Paris to tear through while slumped on the sofa post-Christmas dinner, as well as a prequel spin-off...
TVGuide.com
The 20 Best TV Episodes of 2022
We don't have time to get into all the reasons why no TV show should ever aspire to be a "10-hour movie," but let this list be a starting point. Episodes make TV great. Even the most serialized dramas need structure, no matter what some streaming series want you to think. Thankfully, weekly episode release schedules are back in vogue, and the best TV shows are churning out tightly plotted episodes that have something to say on their own. When an hour — or half-hour — of television is really unforgettable, it can change how you see the whole series.
A.V. Club
Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day
It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
tvinsider.com
Logan Lerman & ‘Hunters’ Team Are Back for Revenge in Season 2 Teaser (VIDEO)
It’s been a while since fans last checked in with Prime Video‘s Hunters, but they won’t have to wait much longer as the show returns worldwide on the streamer beginning Friday, January 13, 2023. In anticipation of the long-awaited second and final season, Prime Video has unveiled...
When Will Better Call Saul Season 6 Hit Netflix?
Better Call Saul wrapped up its critically acclaimed six-season run back in August, officially bringing to a close the story of one Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk). Featuring a dazzling ensemble including Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and several other players, Better Call Saul tells the origin story of Breaking Bad's sleazy criminal attorney Saul Goodman. The series racked up over 45 Emmy Award nominations during its tenure.
World Screen News
Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval
Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
Gordon Smith to Adapt Remo Williams Series ‘The Destroyer’ for Sony Television
Remo Williams is finally coming to television. Sony Television Studios has acquired the rights to the mega-selling pulp series “The Destroyer” for development as a live-action series and has set “Better Call Saul” writer-producer Gordon Smith to write and executive produce, the company announced on Tuesday.
