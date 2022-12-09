Read full article on original website
State’s education department wants to use Missouri’s $6B surplus to raise teacher pay
The state's education department estimates there are more than 3,000 positions in Missouri schools this year that have either been left vacant or filled by someone not qualified.
Missouri Governor Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
fourstateshomepage.com
MO state’s timeline to purchase recreational marijuana
MISSOURI — Recreational marijuana is now officially legal in Missouri, but the odds are it can’t be legally purchased just yet. Amendment 3 has officially taken effect — which gives permission to any adult 21 and up. What hasn’t yet changed is buying marijuana. Dispensaries that have...
krcgtv.com
Personal property taxpayers see higher bills for vehicles due to shortages
COLUMBIA — Missouri personal property taxpayers saw higher tax bills for vehicles Friday compared to last year. Low supplies and high demands increased the values of used cars and trucks. Even if you weren’t looking to buy a new vehicle, rising car and truck prices still impacted your wallet...
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed
There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.
Missouri City Named Among 'Fastest Growing Cities' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the fastest growing big cities across the country.
kcur.org
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri, but medical users still have advantages
Missourians can possess cannabis after a law legalizing recreational marijuana took effect this week. But even though adults can legally use marijuana, dispensary operators say some marijuana users may choose to keep their medical cards, which will allow them to take advantage of lower taxes and other benefits over customers who use marijuana recreationally.
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
Lawmakers push for free meals at Missouri public schools
At least two state lawmakers, including one Republican and one Democrat, are calling for free lunches and breakfast at Missouri public schools as soon as next year.
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023
As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
Local, state, federal agencies respond to Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Kansas
A federal agency is now assisting in the investigation of an oil spill in Washington County, Kansas, that forced the Keystone Pipeline two shut down on Thursday.
krcgtv.com
Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
Staff member and student in fight at Riverview Gardens school
A fight between a staff member and a student inside a classroom on Monday was caught on video.
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot
Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
thepitchkc.com
Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses
Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limits their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing. But under state law, it requires people to file an arduous...
Did You Know Missouri Has an Official State Dinosaur?
Could the next Jurassic Park movie be set in Missouri? Don't laugh. Did you know that the state of Missouri is one of the only states in America to have its own state dinosaur? It's true and there's a very good reason for that. So what is the official Missouri...
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
There is a movement to make Meals Free for Missouri Students
Would you support free meals for your students at school in Missouri? That is a question one Missouri lawmaker is asking you and fellow lawmakers to consider. How close is it to becoming a reality? Let's take a look at it... According to an article from stltoday.com, there is a...
