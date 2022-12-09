Ask the Hammer: Can I Claim Survivor Benefits From My Ex-Spouse?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:

My ex-husband is 70 and receiving Social Security. If he were to die before me, would I be eligible to get a survivor's benefit based on his work record or just half of his benefit like I'm getting now?

Jeffrey “The Buckinghammer” Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob discuss the timeline of claiming survivor benefits and how a second marriage would affect divorced survivor and spousal benefits.

