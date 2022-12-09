ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Justice is Swifty: Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over Eras tour tix debacle

More than two dozen Taylor Swift fans across 13 states are suing Ticketmaster for the way it mishandled ticket sales for her upcoming Eras Tour,. According to documents obtained by Deadline, the lawsuit was submitted Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's California-based parent company, was accused by 26 plaintiffs of violating the state's Cartwright Act and Unfair Competition Law. The plaintiffs accuse Live Nation of fraud, price fixing, antitrust violations, and "intentional misrepresentation."
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Futurism

Huge List of Celebs Accused of Taking Secret Payments to Shill Bored Apes

The other shoe, as they say, has dropped. A class action lawsuit is alleging that Yuga Labs — the company behind the wildly expensive, clout-driven Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection — conspired to inflate the worth of digital BAYC assets through a series of undisclosed celebrity endorsements, breaking a number of state and federal laws in the process.
Newsweek

Taylor Swift Tickets Near NYC Reach Past $76K on StubHub

Taylor Swift fans were whipped into a frenzy earlier this week as they scrambled to purchase tickets to her upcoming tour. Many were left disappointed. The good news for those who missed out is that there are still tickets available for purchase on the ticket resale site StubHub. The bad news is that the good seats could cost you upward of tens of thousands of dollars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media

Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
People

Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'

The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses.  As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried nearly sponsored Taylor Swift tour for $100M: ‘He’s a fan of Tay Tay’

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried came close to clinching a $100 million deal with Taylor Swift to sponsor her upcoming concert tour, according to a report. Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange was in the final stages of negotiations with Swift’s team about a ticketing arrangement that involved digital certificates, or NFTs, according to the Financial Times. FTX reportedly wanted Swift to offer up “a light degree of endorsement” on social media. The singer, however, never seriously considered it, the FT reported. “Taylor would not, and did not, agree to an endorsement deal,” a source cited by FT said. “The discussion was around a potential tour...
The Independent

Kris Jenner lands first Vogue magazine cover at 67

Kris Jenner has officially landed her first Vogue cover at 67 years old. The famous momager recently posed for the December cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s Leaders issue. The black-and-white shot features Jenner wearing a black turtleneck, chunky jewelry, and sporting her signature pixie cut hairstyle as she stares directly into the camera.

Comments / 0

Community Policy