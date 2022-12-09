Thanks to a weak NFC South, the 6-6 Buccaneers are atop their division and are presently in line for a home playoff game. Brady himself has not played as well as he had during his first two seasons in Tampa, as his middling quarterback rating (91.6) and poor yards per pass attempt average (6.4) would suggest. But the 45-year-old passer is reportedly feeling better physically after playing through shoulder and finger ailments earlier in the season, and he has been asking for more competitive 1-on-1 reps in practice. And, after struggling through the first three quarters of the Bucs’ Week 13 victory over the Saints, Brady looked strong in directing the Bucs’ last-minute comeback victory, so there are reasons to believe that he can lead another deep postseason run.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO