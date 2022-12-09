ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Trolls SEC Coach Over Unfortunate Award

Lane Kiffin has developed a reputation as one of the biggest trolls on social media. And on Saturday, he furthered that reputation. The Ole Miss head coach took to Twitter to react to a superlative list from popular account Big Game Boomer. The list named the college football head coaches with the most and least "swagger."
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas targeting Ron Roberts for defensive coordinator

Arkansas has targeted former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts in its search for a new play-caller, sources tell 247Sports. Arkansas is seeking to replace Barry Odom, who left the Hogs this week to become UNLV’s head coach. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman interviewed Roberts this week as interest from other schools in the veteran assistant increases, the sources said. Roberts was No. 1 on HawgSports' coaching search Hot Board this week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson suffers broken wrist

Hendrickson currently leads the team in both sacks and quarterback hits with six and 22, respectively. Hendrickson combines with starting defensive end Sam Hubbard to form one the league’s more pressuring duos. Between the two, they total 11.5 sacks, 39 quarterback hits, and 16 tackles for loss. While Hendrickson’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners offer 2023 Arkansas commit Quincy Rhodes, Jr.

As we inch closer to the early signing period and national signing day, the Oklahoma Sooners are attempting to put a bow on their 2023 recruiting class. Brent Venables and his staff are looking to turn the holiday season into Flipmas with a late push for Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen, Texas A&M commit David Hicks, Cincinnati commit Daeh McCullough, and their latest 2023 offer goes out to Arkansas commit Quincy Rhodes.
NORMAN, OK
Pro Football Rumors

Tom Brady open to playing in 2023

Thanks to a weak NFC South, the 6-6 Buccaneers are atop their division and are presently in line for a home playoff game. Brady himself has not played as well as he had during his first two seasons in Tampa, as his middling quarterback rating (91.6) and poor yards per pass attempt average (6.4) would suggest. But the 45-year-old passer is reportedly feeling better physically after playing through shoulder and finger ailments earlier in the season, and he has been asking for more competitive 1-on-1 reps in practice. And, after struggling through the first three quarters of the Bucs’ Week 13 victory over the Saints, Brady looked strong in directing the Bucs’ last-minute comeback victory, so there are reasons to believe that he can lead another deep postseason run.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Chargers DE Joey Bosa expected to begin practicing

The 6-6 Chargers, who are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture as of the time of this writing, may soon welcome back one of their best players. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bolts will evaluate defensive end Joey Bosa early this week with the expectation that he will begin practicing on Wednesday (video link).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton

The 33-year-old had a workout earlier Monday, and it has produced a one-year deal, per a team announcement. The move will provide the Cowboys with an experienced pass-catcher on, presumably, a low-cost pact which will leave them with financial flexibility for any further signings. Hilton had spent his entire 10-year...
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles activate CB Avonte Maddox from IR

The 26-year-old was expected to be back soon, given the team’s decision to designate him for return earlier this week. He exited the Eagles’ Week 9 victory with an ankle injury and has been out since then. That marked a significant blow to Philadelphia’s personnel, if not their performance, on the backend of their defense. 2020 fourth-rounder Josiah Scott had been filling in as a starter in the nickel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers activate K Chris Boswell from IR

The 31-year-old last played in Week 7 and has been on IR for one month due to a groin injury. That move guaranteed that he would miss at least four weeks, but Pittsburgh designated him for return on Thursday. That opened his 21-day window to be activated and signaled that he would be ready to suit up in Week 14 during Sunday’s divisional showdown with the Ravens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama offers 2024 EDGE Danny Okoye

Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2024 edge rusher Danny Okoye from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The primary recruiter in Okoye’s recruitment is wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. Okoye has the ideal size for an edge rusher at 6-foot-5, 233 pounds. Typically, Alabama’s edge rushers are lengthy and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders activate Carson Wentz from IR

Washington had until Wednesday to do so or Wentz would have been ineligible to return this season. The news comes as little surprise given the timing of the Commanders’ decision to designate him for return, but will do little with respect to the team’s pecking order under center. Wentz will dress as the backup to Taylor Heinicke on Sunday against the Giants.
WASHINGTON STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles to sign P Brett Kern; P Arryn Siposs expected to miss time

Brett Kern will have an opportunity to begin his 15th NFL season soon. After a Monday workout, the Eagles are signing the veteran punter, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. The Eagles had a need at punter, with Arryn Siposs out indefinitely (via Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, on Twitter) due to a lower-leg injury sustained when the Giants blocked a first-half punt. Week 15 stands to be Siposs’ first missed NFL game.
TENNESSEE STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons expected to place Marcus Mariota on IR

Marcus Mariota is dealing with what Smith called a “chronic knee injury.” As a result, he indicated, via the team’s website, that the veteran is likely to be placed on IR. Such a move would guarantee at least a four-week absence, and leave Mariota unavailable for the team’s final contests.
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy