Lane Kiffin Trolls SEC Coach Over Unfortunate Award
Lane Kiffin has developed a reputation as one of the biggest trolls on social media. And on Saturday, he furthered that reputation. The Ole Miss head coach took to Twitter to react to a superlative list from popular account Big Game Boomer. The list named the college football head coaches with the most and least "swagger."
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
247Sports
Arkansas targeting Ron Roberts for defensive coordinator
Arkansas has targeted former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts in its search for a new play-caller, sources tell 247Sports. Arkansas is seeking to replace Barry Odom, who left the Hogs this week to become UNLV’s head coach. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman interviewed Roberts this week as interest from other schools in the veteran assistant increases, the sources said. Roberts was No. 1 on HawgSports' coaching search Hot Board this week.
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson suffers broken wrist
Hendrickson currently leads the team in both sacks and quarterback hits with six and 22, respectively. Hendrickson combines with starting defensive end Sam Hubbard to form one the league’s more pressuring duos. Between the two, they total 11.5 sacks, 39 quarterback hits, and 16 tackles for loss. While Hendrickson’s...
Oklahoma Sooners offer 2023 Arkansas commit Quincy Rhodes, Jr.
As we inch closer to the early signing period and national signing day, the Oklahoma Sooners are attempting to put a bow on their 2023 recruiting class. Brent Venables and his staff are looking to turn the holiday season into Flipmas with a late push for Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen, Texas A&M commit David Hicks, Cincinnati commit Daeh McCullough, and their latest 2023 offer goes out to Arkansas commit Quincy Rhodes.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Arkansas Pulls Away from Oklahoma With Second Half Burst
The Sooners led most of the first half, but started the second half with cold shooting and turnovers against Arkansas' long, athletic defense.
Tom Brady open to playing in 2023
Thanks to a weak NFC South, the 6-6 Buccaneers are atop their division and are presently in line for a home playoff game. Brady himself has not played as well as he had during his first two seasons in Tampa, as his middling quarterback rating (91.6) and poor yards per pass attempt average (6.4) would suggest. But the 45-year-old passer is reportedly feeling better physically after playing through shoulder and finger ailments earlier in the season, and he has been asking for more competitive 1-on-1 reps in practice. And, after struggling through the first three quarters of the Bucs’ Week 13 victory over the Saints, Brady looked strong in directing the Bucs’ last-minute comeback victory, so there are reasons to believe that he can lead another deep postseason run.
Chargers DE Joey Bosa expected to begin practicing
The 6-6 Chargers, who are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture as of the time of this writing, may soon welcome back one of their best players. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bolts will evaluate defensive end Joey Bosa early this week with the expectation that he will begin practicing on Wednesday (video link).
Ravens activate RB J.K. Dobbins, S Marcus Williams
Baltimore had pegged Week 14 as the goal for both players to return, so the news comes as little surprise. Dobbins’ activation was foreshadowed Friday when veteran Mike Davis was waived. The former missed all of 2021 due to a knee injury, and his recovery lasted into the fall of this season.
Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton
The 33-year-old had a workout earlier Monday, and it has produced a one-year deal, per a team announcement. The move will provide the Cowboys with an experienced pass-catcher on, presumably, a low-cost pact which will leave them with financial flexibility for any further signings. Hilton had spent his entire 10-year...
Vikings expect TE Irv Smith Jr. to return before end of season
The Vikings expect to have TE Irv Smith Jr. back on the field before the end of the regular season, head coach Kevin O’Connell recently told reporters, including Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. Smith suffered an ankle injury in Minnesota’s Week 8 victory over the Cardinals and was placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter.
Eagles activate CB Avonte Maddox from IR
The 26-year-old was expected to be back soon, given the team’s decision to designate him for return earlier this week. He exited the Eagles’ Week 9 victory with an ankle injury and has been out since then. That marked a significant blow to Philadelphia’s personnel, if not their performance, on the backend of their defense. 2020 fourth-rounder Josiah Scott had been filling in as a starter in the nickel.
Steelers activate K Chris Boswell from IR
The 31-year-old last played in Week 7 and has been on IR for one month due to a groin injury. That move guaranteed that he would miss at least four weeks, but Pittsburgh designated him for return on Thursday. That opened his 21-day window to be activated and signaled that he would be ready to suit up in Week 14 during Sunday’s divisional showdown with the Ravens.
Alabama offers 2024 EDGE Danny Okoye
Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2024 edge rusher Danny Okoye from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The primary recruiter in Okoye’s recruitment is wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. Okoye has the ideal size for an edge rusher at 6-foot-5, 233 pounds. Typically, Alabama’s edge rushers are lengthy and...
Commanders activate Carson Wentz from IR
Washington had until Wednesday to do so or Wentz would have been ineligible to return this season. The news comes as little surprise given the timing of the Commanders’ decision to designate him for return, but will do little with respect to the team’s pecking order under center. Wentz will dress as the backup to Taylor Heinicke on Sunday against the Giants.
Eagles to sign P Brett Kern; P Arryn Siposs expected to miss time
Brett Kern will have an opportunity to begin his 15th NFL season soon. After a Monday workout, the Eagles are signing the veteran punter, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. The Eagles had a need at punter, with Arryn Siposs out indefinitely (via Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, on Twitter) due to a lower-leg injury sustained when the Giants blocked a first-half punt. Week 15 stands to be Siposs’ first missed NFL game.
Falcons expected to place Marcus Mariota on IR
Marcus Mariota is dealing with what Smith called a “chronic knee injury.” As a result, he indicated, via the team’s website, that the veteran is likely to be placed on IR. Such a move would guarantee at least a four-week absence, and leave Mariota unavailable for the team’s final contests.
