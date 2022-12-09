Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
‘The 6-0 Kool aid was good while it lasted’: What they’re saying after Browns lose to Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are no longer perfect against Joe Burrow as he led his Bengals to a 23-10 win on Sunday. Burrow had lost his first four games against the Browns. He threw for 239 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the game. On the other...
WLWT 5
Report: Bengals safety Jessie Bates fined for 'faking injury' against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has been fined $50,000 by the NFL for allegedly faking an injury during last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported the news on Twitter Saturday afternoon. This content is imported from...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Tries his Hand at Recruiting Browns Fans After Defeating Cleveland
Following the win over the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Joe Burrow poked fun at welcoming some Browns fans over to the Bengals side of things.
Bengals get good news on Hendrickson, Higgins and Boyd injuries
Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals took a positive slant to the slew of injuries suffered by key players during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. On the broken wrist suffered by Trey Hendrickson, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they will take it on a day-to-day basis and wasn’t willing to rule him out for next weekend’s game against Tampa Bay, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
Murray's injury is the worst part of Cards' loss to Patriots
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England’s pass rush. That wasn’t even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field after going down without being hit on the game’s third play, suffering a potentially serious knee injury that could further derail Arizona’s middling season. “I’ve never seen him in that kind of shape, so it doesn’t look good,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said.
Details Emerge About Joe Burrow and Bengals' Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season
Cincinnati is 6-1 is making changes
UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Quarterback, Louisville Previously In Top-Four Schools
Cincinnati is going after a few dual-threat talents in this class.
