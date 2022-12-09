ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NFL fines Saints, Dennis Allen, coordinator, Cameron Jordan

The fourth quarter Monday night cost the Saints much more than just a win against the Bucs. New Orleans gave up a 16-3 lead in the final three minutes, losing 17-16 on a Tom Brady touchdown pass with three seconds remaining. But now there are more repercussions for the Saints, with $550,000 in fines levied by the NFL, which alleges that defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury on the field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense. The Cincinnati defense held the Browns...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill on breaking Calvin Johnson's single season receiving record | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill talk about Tyreek’s exceptional 2022 NFL campaign with the Miami Dolphins. Shannon ask Tyreek how he feels about potentially surpassing Calvin Johnson’s receiving record. Tyreek said: “When I got to Miami that’s all me and coach McDaniels talked about. The first he said to me was ‘two thousand.’ I was like well you must be reading my mind…Let’s go!”
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill wanted to stay with Mahomes, Kelce & Chiefs but didn't feel valuable | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares the moments he knew he career would not end as member of the Chiefs. Tyreek shares: “I talked to coach Andy Reid and I told him I don’t need to be highest paid receiver, I just want to be taken care of and stay with my brothers Pat & Kelce.” Tyreek later goes onto share how the Miami Dolphins came into the picture once the he and the Chiefs came to an impasse: “I told them to match me with AJ Brown at $25M and I’m cool with that. They got the deal up to $25M but the guaranteed money wasn’t right. Miami calls and says they’ll go all out and I couldn’t turn it down.“
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Eagles clinch playoff spot, but Jalen Hurts has NOT locked up the MVP just yet | What's Wright?

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles crushed the Giants 48-22 in Week 14, in doing so they became the first team to lock up a playoff spot in the NFL. Nick Wright weighs in on the MVP race and explains Hurts has played great to this point but believes Patrick Mahomes has had a better season despite a more difficult schedule. Nick believes a loss for the Eagles in Week 16 would lose the MVP award for Hurts.
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 14 highlights: Patriots defeat Cardinals; Kyler Murray injured

Week 14 of the NFL season came to a close with Mac Jones and the New England Patriots taking down the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, 27-13. With the victory, Jones and the Patriots improve to 7-6 on the season. The Cardinals fell to 4-9, while also losing star quarterback Kyler Murray in the process. The Pro Bowl QB exited on the opening drive of the game with an apparent knee injury.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis

The cream is rising to the top of the league with the NFL regular season hitting the stretch run. The contenders are beginning to separate from the pack with impressive wins against competitive foes in "must-win" scenarios. Given some time to assess and evaluate the games in Week 14, here...
FOX Sports

Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

This college football bowl season will be the last of its kind

It’s a busy time on the college football calendar. The transfer portal is open and filled with more than 1,000 players. The early signing period for high school recruits is right around the corner. The coaching carousel continues to spin. Plus, we’re about to kick off a run of 42 bowl games in a 23-day span.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy