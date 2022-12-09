Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you canAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Report: 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy To Undergo MRI On Monday
Brock Purdy will undergo an MRI for his injured oblique on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback played through the injury after hurting his oblique during the second drive of Sunday's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy completed 16-of-21 ...
Cards' Kyler Murray set for MRI on knee after leaving MNF on cart
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a noncontact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
FOX Sports
'We earned it right there in the end' - Dak Prescott on the Cowboys comeback win over the Texans
Laura Okmin talks to Dak Prescott following the Dallas Cowboys 27-23 come from behind win over the Houston Texans. Prescott talks about the excellent job of the defense to make the stop to give the offense one more chance at the end of the game.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
FOX Sports
NFL fines Saints, Dennis Allen, coordinator, Cameron Jordan
The fourth quarter Monday night cost the Saints much more than just a win against the Bucs. New Orleans gave up a 16-3 lead in the final three minutes, losing 17-16 on a Tom Brady touchdown pass with three seconds remaining. But now there are more repercussions for the Saints, with $550,000 in fines levied by the NFL, which alleges that defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury on the field.
FOX Sports
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense. The Cincinnati defense held the Browns...
FOX Sports
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill on breaking Calvin Johnson's single season receiving record | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill talk about Tyreek’s exceptional 2022 NFL campaign with the Miami Dolphins. Shannon ask Tyreek how he feels about potentially surpassing Calvin Johnson’s receiving record. Tyreek said: “When I got to Miami that’s all me and coach McDaniels talked about. The first he said to me was ‘two thousand.’ I was like well you must be reading my mind…Let’s go!”
FOX Sports
Why Trevor Lawrence and the Jags are still ALIVE in the AFC South | What's Wright?
Nick Wright is upset after being banned from betting on the Jaguars despite Trevor Lawrence having his best game of his career in Week 14. Nick explains Week 15’s matchup vs. the Cowboys is the next great opportunity to bet on the Jags and is also a great opportunity for the Jags to make up some ground in the AFC South division race.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill wanted to stay with Mahomes, Kelce & Chiefs but didn't feel valuable | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares the moments he knew he career would not end as member of the Chiefs. Tyreek shares: “I talked to coach Andy Reid and I told him I don’t need to be highest paid receiver, I just want to be taken care of and stay with my brothers Pat & Kelce.” Tyreek later goes onto share how the Miami Dolphins came into the picture once the he and the Chiefs came to an impasse: “I told them to match me with AJ Brown at $25M and I’m cool with that. They got the deal up to $25M but the guaranteed money wasn’t right. Miami calls and says they’ll go all out and I couldn’t turn it down.“
FOX Sports
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
FOX Sports
Eagles clinch playoff spot, but Jalen Hurts has NOT locked up the MVP just yet | What's Wright?
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles crushed the Giants 48-22 in Week 14, in doing so they became the first team to lock up a playoff spot in the NFL. Nick Wright weighs in on the MVP race and explains Hurts has played great to this point but believes Patrick Mahomes has had a better season despite a more difficult schedule. Nick believes a loss for the Eagles in Week 16 would lose the MVP award for Hurts.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 14 highlights: Patriots defeat Cardinals; Kyler Murray injured
Week 14 of the NFL season came to a close with Mac Jones and the New England Patriots taking down the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, 27-13. With the victory, Jones and the Patriots improve to 7-6 on the season. The Cardinals fell to 4-9, while also losing star quarterback Kyler Murray in the process. The Pro Bowl QB exited on the opening drive of the game with an apparent knee injury.
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis
The cream is rising to the top of the league with the NFL regular season hitting the stretch run. The contenders are beginning to separate from the pack with impressive wins against competitive foes in "must-win" scenarios. Given some time to assess and evaluate the games in Week 14, here...
FOX Sports
Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
FOX Sports
This college football bowl season will be the last of its kind
It’s a busy time on the college football calendar. The transfer portal is open and filled with more than 1,000 players. The early signing period for high school recruits is right around the corner. The coaching carousel continues to spin. Plus, we’re about to kick off a run of 42 bowl games in a 23-day span.
FOX Sports
Panthers have real playoff hopes despite upheaval. Steve Wilks deserves credit
Four weeks ago, the Panthers were 2-7, bad enough to be on track for the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They had fired their offensive coordinator, fired their head coach and some assistants, then traded away Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Robby Anderson. Interim...
Comments / 0