Saquon Barkley in doubt for Giants showdown with Eagles

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 3 days ago

Saquon Barkley is not a lock to play Sunday against the Eagles.

Head coach Brian Daboll left the door open that the Giants could be without their best offensive player after he showed up on the Thursday injury report (neck).

“It’s Week 14, his neck is a little sore,” Daboll said. “I think it’s just a long season.”

A source told The Post that Barkley expects to be in the lineup, which backs up Barkley’s comments that he is just dealing with the toll of a physical season. His 1,296 yards from scrimmage accounts for 31 percent of the Giants’ season total.

The expectation was that Barkley would be limited in Friday’s practice, which often leads to players being designated as questionable on the final injury report. Daboll wouldn’t commit to Barkley’s availability.

“Hope so,” Daboll said. “Probably have to see.”

Saquon Barkley at Giants practice on Dec. 8, 2022.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Giants also have defensive lineman Leonard Williams out of practice with a neck injury. He is expected to be a game-time decision. Offensive guard Josh Ezeudu will miss a third straight game with a neck injury.

Jets’ Garrett Wilson claims official had ‘crazy’ message for him after disputed call

There have been flags aplenty in the NFL this season, but Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson wonders where his might have been Sunday in a physical rivalry game against the Bills. One day after the Jets lost to its division rival, 20-12, the rookie responded to a Twitter video posted by a fan, which featured the 22-year-old wideout appearing to get hit late by a Buffalo defender after stepping out of bounds. “I ain’t got a call all season … one ref told me ‘this ain’t [Ohio] State no more.’ Crazy,” Wilson posted Monday morning. Though Wilson did not specify the official...
New York Post

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers' lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

