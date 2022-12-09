ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Woman Claims $1,000,000 On Florida Lottery Gold Rush Scratch-Off

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iD93R_0jdDxkyL00

TAMPA, Fla. – Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Hanh Tran, 47, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Tran purchased her winning ticket from Plantation Citgo, located at 6318 West Linebaugh Avenue in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED , launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!

Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines , or signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Florida Lottery announces winner of $1 million scratch-off prize

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida woman is $1 million richer after playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. Hanh Tran, 47, of Tampa, claimed her prize last week at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keon Keeley, 5-star edge out of Florida, announces SEC commitment

Keon Keeley, a 5-star edge out of Tampa, Florida (Berkeley Prep), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Keeley announced a commitment to Alabama after he was recruited by Robert Gillespie and Coleman Hutzler. Keeley is the No. 1-ranked edge in the Class of 2023, and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 10 player overall in that class in the country. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 242 pounds, and had a reported 22 offers.
TAMPA, FL
Fox Weather

What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?

Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
FinanceBuzz

9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Move to Florida for Retirement

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Tampa sign company delivers on excuses, late on promises

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christine Vasconcelo wanted to spruce up her Bloomingdays Flower Shop with new signs. The business owner has paid more than $4,000 for the signs but has not received the final, big street sign. “I want my sign,” she said. “I paid for it and I have been patient.” Vasconcelo hired Tampa […]
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

$1 MILLION Winning Scratch-Off Sold At New Port Richey 7-Eleven, Holiday Man Takes The Cash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced that Martin Ellinger, 47, of Holiday, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.  Ellinger purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, 7320 State Road 54 in New
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face Concerning Layoffs in 2023

Floridians must prepare for the changes in the job market in 2023. According to the latest polling of more than 500 C-level and senior executives from digital consulting firm West Monroe, about 21% of Florida executives are in the process of or have already planned layoffs for the upcoming year.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
148K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy