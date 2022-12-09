Tampa Woman Claims $1,000,000 On Florida Lottery Gold Rush Scratch-Off

TAMPA, Fla. – Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Hanh Tran, 47, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Tran purchased her winning ticket from Plantation Citgo, located at 6318 West Linebaugh Avenue in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED , launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!

Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

