Browns Down two Wide Receivers Friday including Amari Cooper, Status for Bengals Game

By Brandon Little
 3 days ago

Amari Cooper and David Bell both missed practice on Friday for the Cleveland Browns, but things remain optimistic on both playing against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Two wide receivers missed practice for the Cleveland Browns early day Friday. Amari Cooper and David Bell both sat out of practice but are expected to play in week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cooper is dealing with a hip injury, likely sore from the Houston Texans game where he took a couple of big hits. Cooper caught four passes for 40 yards in that one as he sits at 832 total this year. On Friday, Cooper told the media he "should be" okay for the Bengals game.

Bell had a hand injury occur during the Texans game as well but is expected to play according to multiple reports. The rookie could be a bigger focus with Anthony Schwartz out. Bell has been a later option this season, but he's consistent when thrown to as a rookie.

Cleveland had both defensive end Chase Winovich and tight end Pharoah Brown back at practice Friday.

Comments / 0

 

CLEVELAND, OH
