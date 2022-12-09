All are invited to participate in or sponsor the Manchester City Polar Plunge on February 26, 2023. The Polar Plunge is an annual event taking place throughout the state of Tennessee to raise money for Special Olympics TN. Each year, brave individuals jump into the icy waters of Tennessee pools or lakes to support our athletes. These brave individuals prepare for the event by fundraising during the weeks leading up to their big plunge!

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO