Coffee Middle Lady Raiders thump South
The Lady Raiders of Coffee Middle picked up their 12th win of the basketball season with a 44-10 thumping of South Monday in Franklin County. The Lady Raiders got a 16 point performance from 8th grade guard Jaydee Nogodula in the win. Post players Lilly Matherne and Adalyn Clark added 7 and 6 points, respectively. Kaysen Morgan pitched in 6.
Manchester Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, Feb. 26, 2023
All are invited to participate in or sponsor the Manchester City Polar Plunge on February 26, 2023. The Polar Plunge is an annual event taking place throughout the state of Tennessee to raise money for Special Olympics TN. Each year, brave individuals jump into the icy waters of Tennessee pools or lakes to support our athletes. These brave individuals prepare for the event by fundraising during the weeks leading up to their big plunge!
Coffee County Middle school students collect and donate toys
Coffee County Middle school students collected a large amount of toys to donate to the Gene Taylor & Steve Graves Christmas Foundation. The donation was made on Friday, Dec 9th. The Gene Taylor & Steve Graves Christmas Foundation helps hundreds of children and families in need for Christmas. These kids...
Arrowheads Museum property auctioned for $2.53M
The property for the shuttered Arrowheads Aerospace Museum in Manchester that included the building and approximately 4.5 acres sold for $2.53 million Saturday, Dec. 10. Auctioned by Coffee County Realty & Auction, the property was sold to an online bidder from Chattanooga area. It is unclear what the intent for the property will be.
Man passes away during booking at Coffee County Jail Monday morning
A 26-year old male passed away during booking at the Coffee County Jail Monday morning. According to jail officials, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 12, a 26-year old white male was brought to the Coffee County Jail by another agency for “an outstanding warrant and due to another incident.”
Coffee County average gas price drops another 17 cents
Tennessee gas prices are continuing their downward trend this week, falling 13 cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.84 which is nearly 47 cents less expensive than one month ago and 18 cents less than one year ago. The average cost for a gallon of...
Bedford County officials searching for armed robbery suspect
Bedford County Sheriff’s Department officials are investigating what they are calling a “strong armed robbery” at the Pit Stop Market on Friday evening, December 9. The robbery occurred at approximately 8:52 p.m. The suspect involved is a male, standing between 5’7″ and 5’10” and weighing between 130-145...
