FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Free Festive Fun at Wayside's Winter Wonderland Celebration!Dianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Related
WCVB
5 Investigates: New details on woman who owned Boston condo where infant remains were found
BOSTON — It's still a mystery who the four infants were, how they died or how they got in the freezer of a South Boston condominium unit at 838 East Broadway. But interviews and public records do tell us about where they were found. The condo unit was owned...
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
WCVB
'Rather surprised': Mother of Massachusetts woman killed in Lockerbie bombing reacts to new arrest
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman whose daughter died nearly 34 years ago in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, says she will be in court when the trial for the latest suspect in the international act of terrorism begins. Like the rest of the...
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter
Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
whdh.com
Boston firefighter on administrative leave after allegedly attacking 68-year-old in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is on administrative leave after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall restaurant early Sunday morning. Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. Judge James Coffey...
Boston Police ask for public help identifying woman in connection with alleged Halloween assault
Boston Police is asking for public assistance identifying a female person of interest and a vehicle in connection with a Halloween assault investigation. According to Boston Police, an adult male confronted and fired a pellet or BB gun at another male before fleeing with the woman pictured above in the white SUV.
In 5 years, Palmer schools inked a dozen confidentiality agreements with staffers
Elaine Fuller worked for over 20 years in the Palmer School District, but there is not much she can say about her last year working in the English department. That’s because a confidentiality agreement she signed prevents her from speaking about her time as a public school teacher. Fuller’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions
The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly
In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
North Reading High School investigating after racist graffiti was found in bathroom
NORTH READING, Mass. — School administrators are investigating a hateful incident at North Reading High School after racist graffiti was found in one of the student bathrooms on Thursday. “I am deeply disturbed by this incident and want to reiterate that there is no place in our school community...
Suspect who brought loaded gun to Logan Airport sentenced
A man from Stoughton has been sentenced in connection with a security incident at Logan Airport last year.
WMUR.com
State Police, local police pull over 31 drivers within four hours Saturday on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers conducted a number of stops Saturday evening in partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. State police said drivers were stopped on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There were 15 drivers who were given tickets and...
‘Neighbor against neighbor’: Christmas tree ban at Dedham library leads to public consternation
"This behavior is not a true reflection of our commitment to lead with kindness and civility." A decision to not display a Christmas tree at a Dedham public library this holiday season has unleashed a slew of online threats and bullying, the town said Thursday. Town officials condemned the vitriol...
newstalknewengland.com
Worcester Man Charged With Sending Obscene Material To A Minor
On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Worcester, Massachusetts, Andrew James Gallagher, 28, of Worcester was arrested and charged with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. In April 2022, Gallagher contacted a 14-year-old using a social media platform. It is alleged that Gallagher asked,...
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
