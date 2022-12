LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A homeowner stumbled on a Grinch inside her house opening Christmas gifts when she got home about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Lafayette police said. The homeowner pounded on her front door, scaring the man who ran out the back door of the home in the 2900 block of Cajun Court, police said. They added he was last seen running towards the adjacent funeral home and towards Twyckenham Boulevard.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO