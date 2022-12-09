ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Flory Bidunga’s athleticism has college coaches enamored

As Flory Bidunga displayed his elite athleticism play after play at the Sneakers for Santa Shootout, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl couldn’t help but applaud. Bidunga made chase-down blocks, thunderous dunks, and affected just about every play in the paint during Kokomo’s loss to Ben Davis. It’s that length, vertical, and skill that has college coaches enamored.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Dan Dakich out as host on ESPN 1070 The Fan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dan Dakich will no longer host “The Dan Dakich Show” on ESPN 1070 The Fan after 14 years, the radio host announced Thursday. “I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy,” Dakich said in a Thursday tweet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship

Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

'Bob & Tom' comedian 'Donnie Baker' victim of shots fired incident

A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ victim of shots …. A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Braun,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
insideradio.com

‘Bob & Tom Show’ Cast Member Ron Sexton Targeted By Shooter.

Ron Sexton, known as Donnie Baker on the Westwood One-syndicated “The Bob & Tom Show,” was targeted by a “known assailant” who peppered the vehicle Sexton was driving in with bullets during the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 11. The incident happened at approximately 2am at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Radio Personality Says He Knows Who Shot at Him

INDIANAPOLIS--A comedian from the Bob and Tom Show was shot at early Sunday morning and he believes he knows the shooter. Ronald Sexton, who plays Donnie Baker on the show, which is a nationally-syndicated morning show based in Indianapolis, said he believes the man who shot his van up is his girlfriend’s ex-partner.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jill Kristen True

Jill Kristen True, 53, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence. Born May 11, 1969, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Larry Byron Allen and Marianne (Lemen) Eversole. Jill was a 1986 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked at Catalent, Inc. as a formulation...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN

