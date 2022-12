TULSA, Okla. — After going back and forth for the first four minutes of the second half, Oklahoma and No. 9 Arkansas found themselves locked in a one-possession game Saturday. When Anthony Black picked off an inbound pass after a basket and sent it to Nick Smith Jr. for a devastating dunk, the Sooners could not recover. The nine-second sequence produced four points, which set the Hogs on the path to an 88-78 victory, their ninth in 10 games to begin the season.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO