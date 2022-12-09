Read full article on original website
Pentagon awards Raytheon $1.2B bid to supply Ukraine with advanced surface-to-air missile systems
The Pentagon says the U.S. Army has awarded a $1.2 billion bid to Raytheon Co., to build National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems for Ukraine.
US Army receives first prototype of new weapon that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles in major milestone
THE U.S. Army has received a wild weapon prototype that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles. Aerospace company Lockheed Martin just delivered a Typhon weapon system - a brand new technology that's designed to blast huge explosives across great distances. Also called the Mid-Range Capability (MRC), Typhon consists of...
The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever
The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way
The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
The Pentagon's vision of new military jetpacks may finally be coming to fruition
Recent information from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has revealed that the Pentagon has indeed continued to pursue military-equipped jetpacks. And now, they seem closer than ever to achieving their goal as they have already awarded contracts to companies to build test prototypes. DARPA's 'Portable Personal Air Mobility...
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report
The US is considering a proposal to send Ukraine a weapon combining cheap precision bombs with a rocket capable of hitting almost 100 miles away.
U.S. Has These Options to Stop A Missile Coming from North Korea
On Friday, Japan warned that the U.S. is within the range of the intercontinental ballistic missiles launched by North Korea.
marinelink.com
New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy
The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
A US plan to drop bombs from cargo planes hit another milestone, but the Air Force is still figuring out how it would use it in a war
"We are intentionally trying to be provocative without being escalatory," a US officer said before the November 9 test.
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
Caught in 'the green beam': How US Air Force gunship crews let a target know they have it in their sights
The AC-130's green beam is meant "to let the adversaries know that you see him," the head of US Air Force Special Operations Command said.
hstoday.us
U.S. Navy Seizes 1.1 Million Rounds of Ammunition, Other Illegal Weapons in Gulf of Oman
U.S. naval forces in the Middle East have intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen. Navy personnel operating from expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB...
defensenews.com
Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy
MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Here are the sidearms the US military has carried into battle since first taking on the British
The military has distributed more than 100,000 M17 and M18 handguns, the latest in a long line of sidearms that US troops have carried into battle.
Trump tweeted an image from a spy satellite, declassified document shows
More than three years after his tweet, the U.S. government has formally declassified the image from one of its most powerful spy satellites.
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment.
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Former U.S. Marine General Working for Putin’s Private Army, Founder Claims
The founder of the notorious Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries on Friday claimed a former U.S. Marine Corps general is in its ranks commanding a “British battalion.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the bold assertion in response to questions from the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat about Finnish fighters working for Wagner. According to the press service for Prigozhin’s Concord company, he said there were around 20 Finns in the group. “As a rule, these are highly qualified specialists, very ideological and motivated,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. “I have a very good opinion about the Finns on the battlefield. They are fighting in a British battalion (as part of Wagner PMC), whose commander is a US citizen, a former general of the Marine Corps.”
Partner of US veteran killed fighting for Ukraine says its army never told her and she found out from Facebook
Bryan Young, a 51-year-old US Army veteran fighting in Ukraine, was killed by Russian artillery in July.
