Heritage District South Anchor sale going before Gilbert Town Council

The town of Gilbert is ready to move forward on a key part of the Heritage District redevelopment plan. Staff is asking the Gilbert Town Council on Dec. 13 to approve the sale of a 2.88-acre lot on the district’s south end to a St. Louis-based real estate group for a mixed-use development at a cost of $4.6 million.
GILBERT, AZ
Chandler Council takes stand against housing project

The Landings in Ocotillo would occupy about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue for senior housing, and the other 336 units for families. (City of Chandler) The plan to build more than 500 affordable housing apartments in South Chandler may not be dead, but it suffered a serious blow this week during a City Council meeting last week.
CHANDLER, AZ
Developer looks to delay vote on contentious Gilbert mixed-use project

A conceptual rendering of a building at The Ranch — a propsoed mixed-use development in Gilbert. Via The Flip Side. A final decision on one of the larger proposed industrial projects in Gilbert could be pushed back until early 2023. IndiCap, the developer of a proposed mixed-use project named...
GILBERT, AZ
City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill

Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
MESA, AZ
East Valley riding wave of technology growth in region

The East Valley has been reaping the benefits of the technology sector’s growth in Arizona and Greater Phoenix. The area has seen growth through several corridors across the region, making it a major player in Arizona’s designation as the “Silicon Desert,” a term that has hovered over the area for decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
City official sees need to go slow on electric vehicles

A survey of Arizona’s largest municipalities by the Arizona Public Interest Research Group and the Frontier Group found the most popul;ar electric vehicles currently are light trucks. (PIRG) The Arizona Public Interest Research Group and the Frontier Group say taxpayers can save a lot of money – about $80...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
New electric vehicle manufacturing facility expected to bring 500 jobs to Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — The electric vehicle designer and manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is opening a new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Mesa. It's a development expected to bring up to 500 jobs to the city. Gov. Doug Ducey attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facilities on Monday to celebrate the...
MESA, AZ
Pair of industrial projects proposed for East Valley

A pair of industrial projects could add about 100,000 square feet of space to the southeast Valley. On Dec. 8, Mesa City Council approved a subdivision plat for Hopewell Mesa, which will feature a 47,944-square-foot speculative industrial warehouse at the northwest corner of Stapley Drive and Baseline Road. Washington state-based Moses Lake Industries bought the 3.68-acre site in October for about $8.7 million from AZ Baseline Industrial LP. CBRE Group Inc.’s Mike Parker was the broker who represented the sellers, according to real estate database Vizzda.
MESA, AZ
Three-wheel EV maker relocates HQ to East Valley

Photo via ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. sees bigger plans for its Mesa plant. It was once planned to be just the future manufacturer of its single-seat, three-wheel Solo model, but ElectraMeccanica (Nasdaq: SOLO) announced it would make the new 235,000-square-foot Mesa assembly and technical facility its new corporate headquarters.
MESA, AZ
3 things to know about increasing rent prices in Metro Phoenix

Rent prices have been soaring, especially in popular cities like Tempe, Arizona. According to Bloomberg, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Tempe was $1,703 in June, a 48.3% increase from 2021. Renting can provide flexibility, but it may not always be the cheapest option. Here is what you should know about the current renter’s market.
TEMPE, AZ
This Unique $5.3 Million Home in Scottsdale Arizona Stares You With Breathtaking Unobstructed Mountain and Million Dollar City Light Views

10845 E Candlewood Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10845 E Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona boasts everyone’s attention with million-dollar views of the city and breathtaking mountains as well as the feeling of tranquility and privacy that no one can deny. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.025 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10845 E Candlewood Drive, please contact Barry Van Patten (Phone: 480 585 7070) and Virginia F Van Patten (Phone: 602 625 6455) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
2023 Phoenix CRE: Outlook & opportunities

Known as the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix is one of commercial real estate’s hottest markets. With a current population of over 4.6 million, a 1.48 percent increase from 2021, the Phoenix metro is packed with abundant job growth, consumer spending, and investment opportunities. Throughout the U.S., Phoenix had the largest absolute increase in population growth between 2010 and 2020 and reported the fastest growth rate among America’s biggest cities, according to the New York Times. Beyond impressive population stats, Phoenix also boasts a business-friendly environment with limited government interference and low taxes.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market & Art

With Christmas and New Year’s fast approaching, what better excuse to grab some fresh food, shop for unique culinary items, and find the perfect gift for a friend and loved one? The Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market and Art on the Avenue is every Wednesday in beautiful Fountain Hills on the Avenue of the Fountains.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
Leash Up, it’s the Law

With cool weather officially here, dog owners can rejoice! Long strolls with your four-legged friend in Scottsdale parks are finally attainable again. One thing to keep in mind when out in public is making sure your dog is always on a leash. In Arizona, it is against the law to have a dog off-leash in a public area. According to Arizona Revised Statute 11-1012links to external site: “D. No person in charge of any dog shall permit such dog in a public park or upon any public school property unless the dog is physically restrained by a leash, enclosed in a car, cage or similar enclosure or being exhibited or trained at a recognized kennel club event, public school or park sponsored event.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Michael Pollack Treats 20 Valley Families to a Holiday Shopping Spree

(TEMPE, Ariz.) – It’s the season of giving and for Valley Real Estate Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Michael Pollack there is no better time of the year to make a difference and give hope. This holiday season Pollack is proud to partner with Child Crisis Arizona by making a...
TEMPE, AZ

