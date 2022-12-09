Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Business Helps 800 Children through 18th Annual Holiday FundraiserABSEESITALLScottsdale, AZ
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
Heritage District South Anchor sale going before Gilbert Town Council
The town of Gilbert is ready to move forward on a key part of the Heritage District redevelopment plan. Staff is asking the Gilbert Town Council on Dec. 13 to approve the sale of a 2.88-acre lot on the district’s south end to a St. Louis-based real estate group for a mixed-use development at a cost of $4.6 million.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Chandler Council takes stand against housing project
The Landings in Ocotillo would occupy about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue for senior housing, and the other 336 units for families. (City of Chandler) The plan to build more than 500 affordable housing apartments in South Chandler may not be dead, but it suffered a serious blow this week during a City Council meeting last week.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Developer looks to delay vote on contentious Gilbert mixed-use project
A conceptual rendering of a building at The Ranch — a propsoed mixed-use development in Gilbert. Via The Flip Side. A final decision on one of the larger proposed industrial projects in Gilbert could be pushed back until early 2023. IndiCap, the developer of a proposed mixed-use project named...
East Valley Tribune
City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill
Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
roselawgroupreporter.com
East Valley riding wave of technology growth in region
The East Valley has been reaping the benefits of the technology sector’s growth in Arizona and Greater Phoenix. The area has seen growth through several corridors across the region, making it a major player in Arizona’s designation as the “Silicon Desert,” a term that has hovered over the area for decades.
roselawgroupreporter.com
City official sees need to go slow on electric vehicles
A survey of Arizona’s largest municipalities by the Arizona Public Interest Research Group and the Frontier Group found the most popul;ar electric vehicles currently are light trucks. (PIRG) The Arizona Public Interest Research Group and the Frontier Group say taxpayers can save a lot of money – about $80...
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
Auto Zone store will get $51,000 in storage fixtures.
An AT&T cell site will be added to a light pole at Pacana Park at 19000 N. Porter Road in Glennwilde at a cost of $125,000. It will be installed by Pacific Network Solutions Construction.
12news.com
New electric vehicle manufacturing facility expected to bring 500 jobs to Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The electric vehicle designer and manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is opening a new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Mesa. It's a development expected to bring up to 500 jobs to the city. Gov. Doug Ducey attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facilities on Monday to celebrate the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Pair of industrial projects proposed for East Valley
A pair of industrial projects could add about 100,000 square feet of space to the southeast Valley. On Dec. 8, Mesa City Council approved a subdivision plat for Hopewell Mesa, which will feature a 47,944-square-foot speculative industrial warehouse at the northwest corner of Stapley Drive and Baseline Road. Washington state-based Moses Lake Industries bought the 3.68-acre site in October for about $8.7 million from AZ Baseline Industrial LP. CBRE Group Inc.’s Mike Parker was the broker who represented the sellers, according to real estate database Vizzda.
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management Arizona sets aside 4,400 acres for solar project considerations
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management in Arizona announced on Wednesday it is separating more than 4,400 acres of public land across two sites for two years for utility-scale solar energy project considerations. The agency is segregating approximately 1,880 acres for the Pinyon Solar project west of Maricopa...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Three-wheel EV maker relocates HQ to East Valley
Photo via ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. sees bigger plans for its Mesa plant. It was once planned to be just the future manufacturer of its single-seat, three-wheel Solo model, but ElectraMeccanica (Nasdaq: SOLO) announced it would make the new 235,000-square-foot Mesa assembly and technical facility its new corporate headquarters.
azbigmedia.com
3 things to know about increasing rent prices in Metro Phoenix
Rent prices have been soaring, especially in popular cities like Tempe, Arizona. According to Bloomberg, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Tempe was $1,703 in June, a 48.3% increase from 2021. Renting can provide flexibility, but it may not always be the cheapest option. Here is what you should know about the current renter’s market.
luxury-houses.net
This Unique $5.3 Million Home in Scottsdale Arizona Stares You With Breathtaking Unobstructed Mountain and Million Dollar City Light Views
10845 E Candlewood Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10845 E Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona boasts everyone’s attention with million-dollar views of the city and breathtaking mountains as well as the feeling of tranquility and privacy that no one can deny. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.025 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10845 E Candlewood Drive, please contact Barry Van Patten (Phone: 480 585 7070) and Virginia F Van Patten (Phone: 602 625 6455) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
roselawgroupreporter.com
2023 Phoenix CRE: Outlook & opportunities
Known as the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix is one of commercial real estate’s hottest markets. With a current population of over 4.6 million, a 1.48 percent increase from 2021, the Phoenix metro is packed with abundant job growth, consumer spending, and investment opportunities. Throughout the U.S., Phoenix had the largest absolute increase in population growth between 2010 and 2020 and reported the fastest growth rate among America’s biggest cities, according to the New York Times. Beyond impressive population stats, Phoenix also boasts a business-friendly environment with limited government interference and low taxes.
roselawgroupreporter.com
[OPINION] Scottsdale could (temporarily) save Rio Verde Foothills from becoming a tumbleweed
In just 16 days, a tiny desert community northeast of Scottsdale is going to run out of water. There are a lot of people to blame for the taps that are about to spit out dust in Rio Verde Foothills. … The residents, for being dumb enough to build their...
SignalsAZ
Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market & Art
With Christmas and New Year’s fast approaching, what better excuse to grab some fresh food, shop for unique culinary items, and find the perfect gift for a friend and loved one? The Fountain Hills Farmer’s Market and Art on the Avenue is every Wednesday in beautiful Fountain Hills on the Avenue of the Fountains.
SignalsAZ
Leash Up, it’s the Law
With cool weather officially here, dog owners can rejoice! Long strolls with your four-legged friend in Scottsdale parks are finally attainable again. One thing to keep in mind when out in public is making sure your dog is always on a leash. In Arizona, it is against the law to have a dog off-leash in a public area. According to Arizona Revised Statute 11-1012links to external site: “D. No person in charge of any dog shall permit such dog in a public park or upon any public school property unless the dog is physically restrained by a leash, enclosed in a car, cage or similar enclosure or being exhibited or trained at a recognized kennel club event, public school or park sponsored event.”
roselawgroupreporter.com
Michael Pollack Treats 20 Valley Families to a Holiday Shopping Spree
(TEMPE, Ariz.) – It’s the season of giving and for Valley Real Estate Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Michael Pollack there is no better time of the year to make a difference and give hope. This holiday season Pollack is proud to partner with Child Crisis Arizona by making a...
Meal delivery company plans layoffs for hundreds at Phoenix warehouse facility
A New York-based meal delivery company will lay off 329 employees at a Phoenix warehouse, a move that could be part of its new business strategy.
Comments / 2