With cool weather officially here, dog owners can rejoice! Long strolls with your four-legged friend in Scottsdale parks are finally attainable again. One thing to keep in mind when out in public is making sure your dog is always on a leash. In Arizona, it is against the law to have a dog off-leash in a public area. According to Arizona Revised Statute 11-1012links to external site: “D. No person in charge of any dog shall permit such dog in a public park or upon any public school property unless the dog is physically restrained by a leash, enclosed in a car, cage or similar enclosure or being exhibited or trained at a recognized kennel club event, public school or park sponsored event.”

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO