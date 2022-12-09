Jesse Davidson to star in Pretty Woman The Musical at the Wharton Center

A 16-year-old from Grass Lake will appear in the semifinals of “The Voice” on Monday night. Brayden Lape is one of eight final contestants in this year’s blind auditions. Local 4 had the chance to catch up with him and see how he is doing in LA...
Angelo Badalamenti, the composer best known for composing the score for Twin Peaks, has died aged 85. He died of natural causes on Sunday (11 December), his family said in a statement.As well as his work on Twin Peaks, Badalamenti composed a number of scores for other David Lynch films, including Blue Velvet (1986) and Mulholland Drive (2001). He made cameos in both films, starring as the coffee-loving gangster Luigi Castigliane in Mulholland Drive, and playing piano with Isabella Rossellini in Blue Velvet.In his lifetime, the Brooklyn-born composer worked with musicians such as Nina Simone, David Bowie, Paul McCartney,...
Sharon Osbourne has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns among her fans, as she looked completely unrecognizable in some recent paparazzi pictures that were taken of her and her son Jack Osbourne, 37, his fiancée Aree Gearhart, 31 and their five-month-old daughter Maple in Los Angeles over the weekend. Sharon...
