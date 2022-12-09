Jesse Davidson to star in Pretty Woman The Musical at the Wharton Center

Angelo Badalamenti, the composer best known for composing the score for Twin Peaks, has died aged 85. He died of natural causes on Sunday (11 December), his family said in a statement.As well as his work on Twin Peaks, Badalamenti composed a number of scores for other David Lynch films, including Blue Velvet (1986) and Mulholland Drive (2001). He made cameos in both films, starring as the coffee-loving gangster Luigi Castigliane in Mulholland Drive, and playing piano with Isabella Rossellini in Blue Velvet.In his lifetime, the Brooklyn-born composer worked with musicians such as Nina Simone, David Bowie, Paul McCartney,...

38 MINUTES AGO