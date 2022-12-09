Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley ‘Fired’ On WWE Raw By Adam Pearce
Bobby Lashley has been “fired” by Adam Pearce, with the moment coming at the end of tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Lashley battle Seth Rollins in the main event for a shot at Austin Theory and the WWE United States Championship. The end of the match came when the referee rolled out of the ring to avoid Lashley and Rollins, the latter of whom was in the Hurt Lock, but injured his ankle in the process. Lashley got a nearfall with a spear and argued with the referee, only to have Rollins recover enough to counter another spear attempt into the Pedigree to win.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Open To A Run As A Tag Team Champion
During her latest Youtube livestream (via Wrestling Inc), Ronda Rousey spoke about being open to a run as a tag team champion, noting she’s ready to change things up. She said: “Yes. I’m happy just to have a tag title. I don’t need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both is cool. I’ve been doing singles for so long, I’m ready to change it up. That’s another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience.“
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To Jamie Noble After His Last Match
As previously reported, Jamie Noble wrestled his last match last night at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. He teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to beat the Bloodline, when Noble pinned Sami Zayn. In a post on Twitter, Zayn paid tribute to Noble after the match and said it was an honor.
411mania.com
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes This Is Awesome, More
WWE has announced the schedule of programming that will be added to Peacock this week, including a new episode of This Is Awesome and more. You can check out the full listing below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Dec. 12.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says MJF Is More Difficult To Deal With Backstage Than On Screen
MJF is the AEW World Champion, and Tony Khan recently spoke about dealing with the star backstage and his desire to get MJF re-signed. Khan spoke with Today.com for a new piece on the World Champion, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On MJF being AEW...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.12.22 – Austin Theory Talks US Title Match with Seth Rollins, and More!
-RAW ended with Adam Pearce firing Bobby Lashley. Interesting! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the huge news of Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce. -Other headlines: Seth Rollins is the new #1...
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Says Scarlett Was Upset About Being Split From Him In First WWE Raw Run
Karrion Kross was absent Scarlett when he made his first arrival on Raw’s main roster, and he recently revealed Scarlett’s reaction to the matter. Kross’ debut on Raw came in August of last year in a new gladiatorial look and without Scarlett. Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, Kross looked back at that time. You can check out the highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):
411mania.com
Mike Tyson Hangs Out With Anthony Bowens & HOOK
Mike Tyson hung out with a couple of AEW stars over the weekend in Anthony Bowens and HOOK. Bowens posted to Twitter to share the picture of himself, HOOK, and Tyson at a nightclub on Sunday evening, as you can see below. Tyson has appeared in AEW several times, most...
411mania.com
Note on NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
Another couple of NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are at the show and are likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Blade and Enofe have worked as a tag team in NXT, recently getting an...
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Scrapped Plans for Broken Matt Hardy World Title Run in TNA
– During a recent Ask Hardy Anything edition of his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed some scrapped plans in TNA that would’ve seen Broken Matt Hardy become World Heavyweight Champion and what would’ve happened if Hardy had stayed in TNA and not gone back to WWE in 2017. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The Trustbusters are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project...
411mania.com
Kamille Offers Best Wishes To Nick Aldis On Leaving NWA
Speaking recently in an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Kamille shared her thoughts on Nick Aldis’ choice to leave NWA (via Fightful). She spoke about her personal connections with Aldis and also shared her perspective on the impact losing Aldis will have on NWA as a whole. You can find a few highlights from Kamille and watch the full interview below.
