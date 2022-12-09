Read full article on original website
Biden's pick for IRS commissioner would face backlog of tax returns while gearing up for next filing season
Even though the IRS has been chipping away at its major backlog of tax filings, millions of individuals and businesses are still waiting for their tax returns to be fully processed and their refunds to be sent. Dealing with this mountain of paperwork could fall to Daniel Werfel.
Why your 2023 tax refund might be smaller than this year's
The Internal Revenue Service is alerting taxpayers about a number of changes hitting in the 2023 tax filing year. Among the most significant: Your tax refund, if you are eligible for one, may be smaller than the one you received in 2022. That's because there were no federal stimulus payments...
IRS Warns Tax ‘Refunds May Be Smaller in 2023’
When you file your taxes in 2023, don’t be surprised if your tax refund is a bit smaller than it was this year. In an announcement Tuesday encouraging taxpayers to prepare for the upcoming tax season, the IRS warned folks to temper their expectations for their next tax refund.
IRS sets new rule: Anyone with $600 income must report, file for taxes
The IRS issues a warning to those who may be receiving a Form 1099 for the first time. Be cautious and make sure they have all of their important income documentation before completing a tax return, especially early filers who normally file a tax return during January or early February.
Tax time: What's new, what to consider when filing in 2023
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service encouraged taxpayers to take important actions this month to help them file their 2022 federal tax returns. This is the second in a series of reminders to help taxpayers get ready for the upcoming tax filing season. A "Get Ready" page outlines steps taxpayers can take now to make tax filing easier in 2023.
There’s a big change when filing taxes in 2023, IRS warns
A change in tax reporting could catch some people by surprise when filing in 2023, the Internal Revenue Service warns. There’s a change in reporting rules for Form 1099-K, the IRS document used to report payments and transactions from online platforms, apps or payment card processors such as Venmo, PayPal, Facebook Marketplace, Etsy or Uber.
Still missing your tax refund? The IRS will soon pay you 7% interest
Taxpayers still waiting to receive their 2021 tax refund will soon be paid 7% interest on the money by the Internal Revenue Service – but the money is taxable.
IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported
People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Payments: Today Is the Final Day to Claim Your Money
Today is the last day to claim your missing stimulus and child tax credit money if you haven't yet. The IRS reported in October that 9 million eligible families still hadn't claimed their payments. If you're one of the millions who hasn't received your money, you'll need to take action before time runs out tonight.
Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year
Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for the current tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.But the benefits that juiced refunds this year have largely lapsed, ranging from federal...
Your Tax Refund in 2023 May Change If You Are Affected with These Changes
The time is now to start preparing for tax season as 2022 draws closer. Even though your federal tax returns aren’t due until April 18, 2023, several tax changes in 2022 will probably affect how much money you get back in the form of a tax refund. The end...
Still waiting on your 2020 unemployment tax refund? Help available | Betty Lin-Fisher
There’s some potential good news for the unknown number of Americans – but potentially millions – waiting for their 2020 unemployment tax refunds from the IRS. The best news would be if all of those who have been waiting almost two years would have their refunds in hand. The next best news, especially...
Tax Credit 2022: Here’s The Available Stimulus Check Up To This Day!
The optimal time to choose a stimulus check payment, if you hadn’t previously, was on November 17. But given that many other benefits have extended dates, stimulus payments are but one type of benefit. Many families could still be eligible for the EITC, the child tax credit, and several other benefits.
IRS raising interest rates starting Jan. 1
The Internal Revenue Service is making changes in its interest rates. Interest rates will increase for the calendar quarter beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the agency said. For individuals, the rate for overpayments and underpayments will be 7% per year, compounded daily, up from 6% for the quarter that began on Oct. 1. Overpayments are payments made in excess of the amount owed; underpayments are taxes owed but not fully paid.
'A lot of people are going to see less money in their pocket.' Here are must-know tax changes for 2022
After another year of tax law changes, there are significant updates for the 2022 filing season, with the possibility of a smaller refund or bigger tax bill. For some filers, certain tax credits have been reduced and it may be more difficult to claim the charitable deduction. You may get...
The IRS Announced that the 2023 Gift Tax Exemption Rises to $17,000, up From $16,000 in 2022
IRS warns taxpayers about new $600 threshold for third-party payment reporting
The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods. “It’s going to be a new form for...
Mom, there’s an IRS agent under my bed
Slashing through the BS and putting common personal finance expressions in plain terms. As a side hustler, I fear a tax audit the way some people fear Bloody Mary. (Turn off the lights and say “Charles Rettig” into the mirror three times. I dare you.) But what is an audit, exactly?
Child Tax Credit 2022: What To Do If You Missed The Deadline?
This does not imply that you will never get the money, though. It was far too late to file a claim for any unclaimed stimulus checks or child tax credit by November 17. When you file your taxes in 2023, even if the IRS Free File program has been discontinued for the remainder of the year, you can still avow any funds that are owed to you.
