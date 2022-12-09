ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NBC News

Why your 2023 tax refund might be smaller than this year's

The Internal Revenue Service is alerting taxpayers about a number of changes hitting in the 2023 tax filing year. Among the most significant: Your tax refund, if you are eligible for one, may be smaller than the one you received in 2022. That's because there were no federal stimulus payments...
Money

IRS Warns Tax ‘Refunds May Be Smaller in 2023’

When you file your taxes in 2023, don’t be surprised if your tax refund is a bit smaller than it was this year. In an announcement Tuesday encouraging taxpayers to prepare for the upcoming tax season, the IRS warned folks to temper their expectations for their next tax refund.
Hays Post

Tax time: What's new, what to consider when filing in 2023

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service encouraged taxpayers to take important actions this month to help them file their 2022 federal tax returns. This is the second in a series of reminders to help taxpayers get ready for the upcoming tax filing season. A "Get Ready" page outlines steps taxpayers can take now to make tax filing easier in 2023.
AL.com

There’s a big change when filing taxes in 2023, IRS warns

A change in tax reporting could catch some people by surprise when filing in 2023, the Internal Revenue Service warns. There’s a change in reporting rules for Form 1099-K, the IRS document used to report payments and transactions from online platforms, apps or payment card processors such as Venmo, PayPal, Facebook Marketplace, Etsy or Uber.
Blogging Big Blue

IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported

People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
CBS Sacramento

Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year

Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for the current tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.But the benefits that juiced refunds this year have largely lapsed, ranging from federal...
AL.com

IRS raising interest rates starting Jan. 1

The Internal Revenue Service is making changes in its interest rates. Interest rates will increase for the calendar quarter beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the agency said. For individuals, the rate for overpayments and underpayments will be 7% per year, compounded daily, up from 6% for the quarter that began on Oct. 1. Overpayments are payments made in excess of the amount owed; underpayments are taxes owed but not fully paid.
morningbrew.com

Mom, there’s an IRS agent under my bed

Slashing through the BS and putting common personal finance expressions in plain terms. As a side hustler, I fear a tax audit the way some people fear Bloody Mary. (Turn off the lights and say “Charles Rettig” into the mirror three times. I dare you.) But what is an audit, exactly?
Blogging Big Blue

Child Tax Credit 2022: What To Do If You Missed The Deadline?

This does not imply that you will never get the money, though. It was far too late to file a claim for any unclaimed stimulus checks or child tax credit by November 17. When you file your taxes in 2023, even if the IRS Free File program has been discontinued for the remainder of the year, you can still avow any funds that are owed to you.
KENTUCKY STATE

