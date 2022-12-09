ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

roselawgroupreporter.com

3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal

Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
kawc.org

Yuma County declares public health emergency

Yuma County is now under a public health emergency, but it’s not exclusively due to the recent rise in respiratory illnesses... The chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation this morning declaring an emergency in the unincorporated parts of the county to address the quote “health and humanitarian border crisis.”
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
thedesertreview.com

A reminder to taxpayers from the Imperial County Treasurer-Tax Collector

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Karen Vogel, Treasurer-Tax Collector, reminds all taxpayers that the 1st installment of real property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 p.m. on December 12, 2022. Payments must be in our office by 5:00 p.m. or bear a postmark of December 12, 2022. Please be advised that online payments may be made through www.treasurer-taxcollector.imperialcounty.org/pay-taxes-online/ or by calling 1-855-337-5470 until 11:45 p.m. on December 12, 2022.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Frosty’s Holiday Shop open for business

Students are secretly shopping at Frosty's Holiday Shop for their own families. The twist, is what the students feel is an undercover operation, the parents are fully aware of. The post Frosty’s Holiday Shop open for business appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ
12 News

Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Skate the night away in Yuma with family skating night

YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing its skate the night away event. Attendees are encouraged to come out and lace up their skates and enjoy time on the rink. Skates will not be provided, city officials say to bring your skates. Online registration is not available. Registration...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

IVC celebrates registered nursing graduates in pinning ceremony

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College gathered to celebrate the graduating Registered Nurses of Fall 2022 with a Nursing Pinning Ceremony in the evening of Thursday, December 8. Friends and family entered the IVC gymnasium that evening, to celebrate the hard-working registered nursing students of 2022. “We came to congratulate...
IMPERIAL, CA
yumadailynews.com

About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents

While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Cloudy, rainy, and chilly start to the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As a winter storm system is pushing through our area it brought snow to the higher elevations and mountains in Northern Arizona and California this morning. Here in the Desert Southwest, we have been experiencing cloudy skies and light rain showers this afternoon. For the...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ

