IMPERIAL COUNTY – Karen Vogel, Treasurer-Tax Collector, reminds all taxpayers that the 1st installment of real property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 p.m. on December 12, 2022. Payments must be in our office by 5:00 p.m. or bear a postmark of December 12, 2022. Please be advised that online payments may be made through www.treasurer-taxcollector.imperialcounty.org/pay-taxes-online/ or by calling 1-855-337-5470 until 11:45 p.m. on December 12, 2022.

