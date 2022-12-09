Read full article on original website
Bureau of Land Management looks at renewable energy sites near Maricopa and Yuma
The Bureau of Land Management has proposed setting aside more than 4,000 acres for renewable energy projects. The announcement comes on the heels of an Arizona visit by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to a solar battery storage site. The BLM will set aside land for two proposed solar energy projects,...
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal
Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
Yuma County declares public health emergency
Yuma County is now under a public health emergency, but it’s not exclusively due to the recent rise in respiratory illnesses... The chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation this morning declaring an emergency in the unincorporated parts of the county to address the quote “health and humanitarian border crisis.”
Arizona Gov.-Elect Hobbs to stop future work on storage container wall at southern border, including in Yuma County
PHOENIX -- Incoming Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is going to halt any further work on building a wall of storage containers on the state's southern border. "It's not our land to put things on,'' Gov.-Elect Hobbs told Capitol Media Services. She said this isn't just a matter of the state...
Imperial County announces new leadership
Imperial County announced four promotions for the Imperial County Sheriff's Office. The post Imperial County announces new leadership appeared first on KYMA.
A reminder to taxpayers from the Imperial County Treasurer-Tax Collector
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Karen Vogel, Treasurer-Tax Collector, reminds all taxpayers that the 1st installment of real property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 p.m. on December 12, 2022. Payments must be in our office by 5:00 p.m. or bear a postmark of December 12, 2022. Please be advised that online payments may be made through www.treasurer-taxcollector.imperialcounty.org/pay-taxes-online/ or by calling 1-855-337-5470 until 11:45 p.m. on December 12, 2022.
Frosty’s Holiday Shop open for business
Students are secretly shopping at Frosty's Holiday Shop for their own families. The twist, is what the students feel is an undercover operation, the parents are fully aware of. The post Frosty’s Holiday Shop open for business appeared first on KYMA.
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YCSO investigating homicide on Interstate 8
Yuma County Sheriff's Investigators are currently on Interstate 8 investigating a homicide. The post YCSO investigating homicide on Interstate 8 appeared first on KYMA.
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
Man accused of string of Yuma burglaries has trial delay
The man tied to a string of business burglaries in Yuma also appeared in court today. The post Man accused of string of Yuma burglaries has trial delay appeared first on KYMA.
Car crash causing the death of a pedestrian
A car crash happened this morning involving a pedestrian getting hit and dying on the scene. The post Car crash causing the death of a pedestrian appeared first on KYMA.
Skate the night away in Yuma with family skating night
YUMA - The city of Yuma has been announcing its skate the night away event. Attendees are encouraged to come out and lace up their skates and enjoy time on the rink. Skates will not be provided, city officials say to bring your skates. Online registration is not available. Registration...
Imperial Valley College named one of the best colleges in CA
A nationally recognized publisher of college resources has ranked Imperial Valley College (IVC) as one of the best community colleges in California. The post Imperial Valley College named one of the best colleges in CA appeared first on KYMA.
Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a man lying on a roadway shoulder. The post Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced
A Yuma man, charged with sexual abuse after a runaway teen was found in his home, received his sentence in court yesterday. The post Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced appeared first on KYMA.
IVC celebrates registered nursing graduates in pinning ceremony
IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College gathered to celebrate the graduating Registered Nurses of Fall 2022 with a Nursing Pinning Ceremony in the evening of Thursday, December 8. Friends and family entered the IVC gymnasium that evening, to celebrate the hard-working registered nursing students of 2022. “We came to congratulate...
About 90 pounds of meth found by Wellton border agents
While patrolling the desert east of Yuma, Welton border agents found about 90 ponds of meth in a backpack. 90 pounds of meth equals almost $150,000 according to border agents. No word on who the backpacks belong to, or where they came from.
Cloudy, rainy, and chilly start to the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As a winter storm system is pushing through our area it brought snow to the higher elevations and mountains in Northern Arizona and California this morning. Here in the Desert Southwest, we have been experiencing cloudy skies and light rain showers this afternoon. For the...
This Is The Poorest City In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
