Read full article on original website
Related
House Republican who attended his gay son's wedding voted against the same-sex marriage protection bill for a 2nd time
Rep. Glenn Thompson, carrying copies of his statement on the bill, said his gay son knows that his views on "constitutional rights" are "paramount."
A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
Sen. Kennedy gives explanation after voting against same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation. Read his statement below: “Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, […]
How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
Faith groups and religious freedom organizations had mixed reactions to the Respect for Marriage Act.
KSAT 12
Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill
Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
Full List of Republicans Who Voted in Support of Same-Sex Marriage
The Respect for Marriage Act passed a final vote in the House with bipartisan support. It will now be sent to President Bien to be signed into law.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
US House passes a bill to protect same-sex marriage for the second time, this time with less Republican support
39 Republicans voted for the bill on Thursday, versus 47 in July. The bill, amended by senators, now heads to President Biden's desk.
Here are the 39 House Republicans who backed the same-sex marriage bill
Thirty-nine House Republicans joined all Democrats in passing a bill on Thursday that enshrines protections for same-sex marriage on the federal level, sending the legislation to President Biden’s desk for final approval. The measure, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. All Democrats supported the measure and one Republican — Rep. Burgess […]
Same-sex marriage bill pits Biden against Catholic bishops — again
President Biden is butting heads with Catholic bishops again, this time over same-sex marriage protections expected to reach his desk this week. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opposes the Respect for Marriage Act, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. “I disagree,” Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history, […]
Progressives grumble as Respect for Marriage Act advances: ‘I hate the Senate bill’
The Respect for Marriage Act, lauded by Schumer as a "momentous step" for LGBTQ rights, is getting criticism from some of the left for not going far enough.
Same-Sex Marriage Will Finally Be Written Into Law
After decades of inaction and months or back-and-forths between the House and Senate, lawmakers finally sent a bill to the president’s desk on Thursday that would, for the first time ever, codify national same-sex marriage rights into law.The House passed a final version of the same-sex marriage bill 258-169, with all Democrats and 39 House Republicans voting in favor of the legislation. One Republican, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), also voted present.Before this summer, same-sex marriage wasn’t really on Conrgess’ radar. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that sent shockwaves across the nation, things changed....
Chasten Buttigieg shared what marriage equality looks like after the Senate voted to protect it
The Respect for Marriage act would codify same-sex and interracial marriage into law.
Arkansas lawmakers react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
The bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage has passed the U.S. Senate with a 61 to 36 vote on Tuesday, and Arkansas lawmakers voice their support against the bill.
Manchin leaves the door open to leaving the Democrats after Sinema defected: Moderate senator says he has no intention of leaving right now - but hints that could change
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday that he has no intention of leaving the Democratic Party - like fellow moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema did last week - but he hinted that could change. Manchin told reporters, according to The Hill, 'I have no intention of doing anything right now.'
House passes Respect for Marriage Act, sending it to Biden
Washington — The House on Thursday approved legislation that provides federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, sending the landmark bill to President Biden's desk for his signature and capping a decades-long shift in Americans' attitudes toward gay marriage. Called the Respect for Marriage Act, the measure won bipartisan support in the Democratic-led House, after the lower chamber passed this summer a version of the bill with backing from 47 Republicans. The House vote to give final approval to the legislation was 258 to 169, with one Republican voting "present." Thirty-nine GOP lawmakers joined all Democrats in supporting the bill.Mr. Biden pledged...
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared ready to rule on Monday that a Christian website designer has the right to exercise his or her free speech and refuse to deal with same-sex couples who want to get married.
To regain voter trust, the GOP should start with marriage equality
The vaunted “red wave” that never materialized was a gut punch for Republicans nationwide, but nowhere more so than in New England. Come January, our entire six-state U.S. House delegation will again be devoid of any GOP representation. Nationally hyped races in Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut stayed in the blue column. On the Senate side, Susan Collins (R-Maine) remains the lone exception.
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus
The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump, embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and wanted to decertify President Joe Biden’s victory, has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus because her colleagues don’t trust her, according to a letter sent to the lawmaker.
LIST: These CA House representatives voted against landmark bill to protect same-sex marriage
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was among six California House Republican representatives that voted against the landmark bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage.
Wisconsin Watch
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
904
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT
The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists.http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/
Comments / 0