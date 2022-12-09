ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

KSAT 12

Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill

Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
WHNT News 19

Here are the 39 House Republicans who backed the same-sex marriage bill

Thirty-nine House Republicans joined all Democrats in passing a bill on Thursday that enshrines protections for same-sex marriage on the federal level, sending the legislation to President Biden’s desk for final approval. The measure, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. All Democrats supported the measure and one Republican — Rep. Burgess […]
WHNT News 19

Same-sex marriage bill pits Biden against Catholic bishops — again

President Biden is butting heads with Catholic bishops again, this time over same-sex marriage protections expected to reach his desk this week. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opposes the Respect for Marriage Act, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. “I disagree,” Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history, […]
TheDailyBeast

Same-Sex Marriage Will Finally Be Written Into Law

After decades of inaction and months or back-and-forths between the House and Senate, lawmakers finally sent a bill to the president’s desk on Thursday that would, for the first time ever, codify national same-sex marriage rights into law.The House passed a final version of the same-sex marriage bill 258-169, with all Democrats and 39 House Republicans voting in favor of the legislation. One Republican, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), also voted present.Before this summer, same-sex marriage wasn’t really on Conrgess’ radar. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that sent shockwaves across the nation, things changed....
Daily Mail

Manchin leaves the door open to leaving the Democrats after Sinema defected: Moderate senator says he has no intention of leaving right now - but hints that could change

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday that he has no intention of leaving the Democratic Party - like fellow moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema did last week - but he hinted that could change. Manchin told reporters, according to The Hill, 'I have no intention of doing anything right now.'
CBS Minnesota

House passes Respect for Marriage Act, sending it to Biden

Washington — The House on Thursday approved legislation that provides federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, sending the landmark bill to President Biden's desk for his signature and capping a decades-long shift in Americans' attitudes toward gay marriage. Called the Respect for Marriage Act, the measure won bipartisan support in the Democratic-led House, after the lower chamber passed this summer a version of the bill with backing from 47 Republicans. The House vote to give final approval to the legislation was 258 to 169, with one Republican voting "present." Thirty-nine GOP lawmakers joined all Democrats in supporting the bill.Mr. Biden pledged...
The Hill

To regain voter trust, the GOP should start with marriage equality

The vaunted “red wave” that never materialized was a gut punch for Republicans nationwide, but nowhere more so than in New England. Come January, our entire six-state U.S. House delegation will again be devoid of any GOP representation. Nationally hyped races in Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut stayed in the blue column. On the Senate side, Susan Collins (R-Maine) remains the lone exception.
Wisconsin Watch

Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wisconsin Assembly caucus

The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump, embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and wanted to decertify President Joe Biden’s victory, has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus because her colleagues don’t trust her, according to a letter sent to the lawmaker.
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch

