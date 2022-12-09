ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Flint expands to Atlanta, opens store in Buckhead Village

By Janelle Ward
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTyHm_0jdDsnrz00

Luxury women’s shoe brand Sarah Flint is breaking into the Atlanta market, joining the ranks of other high-end brands in the tony Buckhead Village.

The Buckhead location is the company’s third brick-and-mortar store in the United States and the brand’s first location in the state of Georgia.

Sarah Flint, which bolsters a predominantly online presence, began opening stores across the country in order to best cater to its female clientele. The entrepreneur opened her first physical location in Nashville this summer, followed by a second store in Dallas this past September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dYjF_0jdDsnrz00
The luxury shoe brand’s new Atlanta location sits across from the Buckhead Library at 260 Buckhead Ave.
Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice

Atlanta’s thriving ecommerce market influenced Flint to bring her brand to Georgia, and the designer said a rental space in Buckhead Village became available at the perfect time.

“We have a list of our top 10 markets that are e-commerce, and we are constantly looking for the right retail opportunities within those [markets],” Flint said. “This opportunity came up within Buckhead Village, which just seemed like a perfect fit.”

Flint, a Massachusetts native, harbored a passion for fashion and art since she was a kid. Her love of luxury shoes inspired her to study manufacturing abroad in Italy, after attending the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City for college. She wanted to design a high heel that combined style with comfort, allowing the women wearing them to perform a variety of tasks without facing unbearable pain.

“You would spend so much money on a pair of shoes, and they’d end up sitting at the back of your closet because they were so uncomfortable,” Flint said. “So, I really set out to understand why luxury shoes were so uncomfortable and what it is we could change about them.”

Flint started her business in 2013, focusing on creating high-quality, handcrafted shoes that are timeless and elegant, appealing to enthusiasts of both modern and vintage styles. The entrepreneur was appointed to the Council of Fashion Designers of America just three years later, being designated one of the country’s most prominent designers in the process. In 2017, Flint pursued a direct-to-consumer approach with her brand, making her shoes even more accessible to women by expanding her online marketplace. Now, Flint focuses on reaching out to a new demographic of consumers, developing a business model that compliments the one she implemented five years ago.

Sarah Flint has skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years, the brand earning features in Vogue, Marie Clare, Harper’s Bazaar and other acclaimed publications. Notable female actors, athletes and other public figures have been spotted and photographed wearing pairs of Sarah Flint heels, including Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.

Flint said that it’s exciting to see her brand supported by these influential figures, and even more so when they’re spotted wearing her shoes while running errands and engaging in everyday activities.

As for future goals, Flint said she’d like to see her brand expand both nationally and internationally in the next few years. Opening more retail locations would offer more exposure to the brand and allow women to try on the products they would otherwise only get to view on a digital screen.

“I want to create a new type of luxury brand,” Flint said. “My hope is that we’re really known to be a brand that is for and by women, and really offers something unique to the customers.”

Sarah Flint’s Atlanta location sits across from the Buckhead Library at 260 Buckhead Ave. The store opens from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The post Sarah Flint expands to Atlanta, opens store in Buckhead Village appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

