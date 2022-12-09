ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Unlikely To Watch Giannis Vs. Luka Tonight Because He's Paid No Attention To Rest of NBA

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

Adebayo says he's only focused on the Miami Heat

It's safe to say Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo won't be watching tonight's matchup between Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Adebayo said he's kept most of his focus on the Heat.

"I've not watched any body else," Adebayo said. "We've had our own past issues the last couple games. I'm just focusing on home first. Like I said, game by game, we worry about ourselves. I feel like we're going to be all right."

While Antetokounmpo and Doncic are likely to put on a show, the Heat are more concerned with regrouping from their slow 12-14 start. Adebayo is just taking a play from teammate Jimmy Butler's playbook. After a recent victory against the Boston Celtics, Butler had a similar response about the rest of the league.

"We ain't worried about nobody else, just the guys in this locker room, the coaching staff, ownership, management," Butler said. "We've got a long way to go but we can get there."

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

