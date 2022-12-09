Walnut Elementary Student Removed From School After Bringing Gun To Class

ASHVILLE – Walnut Elementary Principal Greg Kovack said a fourth grade student was removed from school Thursday after he brought a handgun in his bookbag to class.

According to a letter sent to parents of students at Walnut Elementary, the boy shared with a few other students that he had a gun in his possession.

“We are grateful that one of these students then shared with a staff member that he had a gun,” Kovack said in the letter.

Kovack’s letter said that students in the boy’s class were immediately removed from the classroom, which was searched. He said handgun was found in the student’s bookbag.

Teays Valley Schools’ Spokeswoman Julie Delisio said all protocols were followed and put into place immediately upon receiving information that there may be a weapon in one of the classrooms.

Walnut Elementary’s School Resource Officer and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department met with the student who was removed from the school.

“Please know that all students are safe, law enforcement is present and students are continuing their day as normal,” Kovack wrote. “Please talk to your children about the importance of sharing with an adult if they are ever aware of or concerned there may be a dangerous situation. Our students’ and staff members’ safety is always our top priority.”

Teays Valley Schools Superintendent Kyle Wolfe praised not only the student who told an adult about the handgun, but the school’s response to the situation.

“We are grateful for the student who shared information with a trusted adult. Her actions helped to ensure that all of our students and staff remained safe,” Wolfe said to the Circleville Herald. “Our building administrator, Greg Kovack, and our School Resource Officer, Deputy Levi Freeman, then handled the situation exceptionally well and we appreciate their leadership in our buildings. While this is a situation we never want to have to deal with, we are grateful for the way it was handled by everyone involved at Walnut Elementary.”