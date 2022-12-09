ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State University

Cheers to the grads! Colorado State University Fall 2022 commencement celebrates graduates

Colorado State University will recognize and celebrate the educational milestones of graduates at its Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies Dec. 16-17. The University is set to honor the 2,300-plus students from eight colleges. Rams who have completed work on undergraduate and graduate degrees include:. Undergraduates: 1,460 with 152 candidates for distinctions...
Colorado State University

Human Resources increases refund to retirees for medical premiums

Medical insurance costs after retirement may be especially daunting; if you’re planning to retire from CSU, once you do, the university may be able to help you cover some of your medical premium with a refund. Faculty and administrative professionals who retire from CSU and who have a defined...
Colorado State University

Food Science and Human Nutrition graduate student awarded for research on the effects of microgreens on health

Sydney Holmes, a graduate student in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at CSU, was awarded the Undergraduate Choice Award, judged by a team of undergraduate scholars who designated her a Research Top Scholar for her research on the effects of microgreens on gut health. Holmes hopes this research will aid in further additions of microgreens into the food system, as they are sustainable and provide rich nutrients to the consumer.
Colorado State University

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day march and keynote set for Jan. 16

Colorado State University and Fort Collins will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, with a community march as well as a keynote by poet and political activist JC Futrell — known by the stage name as Panama Soweto. Panama Soweto, an acclaimed spoken-word poet,...
Colorado State University

English students partner with Fort Collins Museum of Discovery to open art show focused on BIPOC joy

Cana Peirce, Marquita Woods and Paige Lessig are choosing to recognize joy this season. As English majors taking LB393 — an interdisciplinary seminar-style course focusing on exploring social movements and collective action through history and story — they felt frustrated by the lack of stories surrounding marginalized identities that prioritize happiness and hope over suffering and hardship.
