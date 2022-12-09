Lady Gaga Recreates Wednesday Addams TikTok Dance Inspired By Her Song

Photo: Netflix/Getty Images

TikTok can be a wonderfully niche place. One of the latest trends on the app paired a Lady Gaga deep cut off her 2011 album Born This Way with a scene of Wednesday Addams dancing from the hit Netflix series Wednesday .

The quirky dance matches perfectly with Gaga 's dramatic lyrics, "I'll dance, dance, dance/ With my hands, hands, hands/ Above my head, head, head/ Like Jesus said." The dance craze launched the fan favorite back onto the charts 11 years after it was first released and introduced the buried track to a new audience.

To pay homage to the show and lead actress Jenna Ortega , Gaga put on her best Wednesday-inspired garb and gave the "Bloody Wednesday" dance a go.

This isn't Gaga's first time giving a nod to the trend . Earlier this month, when the trend first started going viral, the pop icon tweeted, "Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉).”

The sweet message was in response to the official Wednesday Addams Twitter account which tweeted, "I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

When the show premiered in late November, it broke a major record . The Addams Family spinoff broke the streaming service's weekly viewership record for English-speaking shows upon its November 23 debut, racking up 341.23 million hours. The record was previously set earlier this year by Stranger Things 4, which received 335.01 million hours viewed during its premiere week (May 30 to June 5).