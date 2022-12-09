ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz and Sleep in Heavenly Peace partner to help children get better sleep

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022--

Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz is aiding the work of over 300 Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) chapters across the US to help communities and people most in need get better sleep. As a sponsor of Bunks Across America in September, where SHP chapters across the country built bunk beds together, Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz will help enable SHP to deliver over 2,000 beds at the 2 nd Annual Deliveries Across America event on December 10 th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005452/en/

SHP and Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz believe every child deserves a good night’s sleep. Unfortunately, across the US, too many children go without a bed or pillow to sleep on, affecting their health and happiness. Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz is proud to support SHP’s efforts to deliver top-notch beds, providing education and resources to families in need, so every child can get better sleep.

In 2012, Sleep in Heavenly Peace was born out of a desire to become active in the community during the holidays and help get some local Idaho kids off the floor and into a bed. Ten years later, SHP is more than a national nonprofit, it’s a movement of people who want to help put a real dent in the national child bedlessness crisis. If you’d like to know more about how you can get involved with SHP’s Deliveries Across America, please visit Deliveries Across America - Sleep in Heavenly Peace (shpbeds.org)

Consistent, restful sleep is essential for a child’s health and well-being, and Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz is your partner in better sleep. Here are some helpful hints:

- Keep a consistent schedule all week long, not just on school days.

- Give your child a break day during the week so they aren’t always on the go.

- If your child age 4+ occasionally has trouble falling asleep, consider talking to your pediatrician about a melatonin supplement like Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz Melatonin Gummies. They work naturally with your child’s body to help them fall asleep.*

Please visit https://www.zzzquil.com/en-us/articles/childrens-sleep to learn more about better sleep for kids.

*THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Sleep in Heavenly Peace

At Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support that a child needs. When it was brought to our attention that the need for beds went far beyond our own neighborhoods, we stepped up and took initiative. We’re a national organization answering the call to a national problem. If a child needs a bed, we want to make sure they get one. No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!®

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005452/en/

CONTACT: Mollie Wheeler

P&G Personal Health Care North America, Communications

513-780-2248

wheeler.mc@pg.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH OTHER RETAIL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY FAMILY PHARMACEUTICAL CONSUMER PARENTING RETAIL CHILDREN OTHER PHILANTHROPY HEALTH ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)

SOURCE: Procter & Gamble

PUB: 12/09/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 12/09/2022 12:01 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Sleep Specialist, and These Are the 4 Best Sleep-Boosting Drinks To Sip Before Bed—And Throughout the Day’

Though you might be in the habit of eating a couple of melatonin gummies before bedtime with the hopes of getting a good night’s rest, know that they are far from the only thing you can consume for better sleep. In fact, according to two leading sleep experts, what you eat and sip on throughout the day plays a critical role in the quality of your shuteye. To help with restless nights, these sleep specialists shared four of the best rest-inducing drinks (and the last one might really surprise you). Plus, they unveil the beverages you should avoid drinking before going to bed that can disrupt the quality of your sleep throughout the night.
Clayton News Daily

"Best Night's Sleep Ever!" This Real Down Comforter With 6,600 Perfect Ratings Is Now on Sale for Just $115!

A fluffy comforter is a must for keeping you warm in bed at night but, unfortunately, they don't last forever. Comforters can pancake out on you over time and shift around, leaving you with spots that are flat (and chilly). Sound like a familiar conundrum? There's a sale happening at Amazon that you definitely don't want to miss.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
Engadget

The best gifts for people who work from home

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. It’s the year...
Rolling Stone

The 25 Best Stress Relief Gifts, From Personal Massagers to Fancy Alarm Clocks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Even the most chill people experience some level of heart-pumping stress. Whether you’re shopping for someone who just nabbed a new high-pressure gig, a pal going through a bad breakup, or a loved one who just needs to loosen up, there really isn’t a bad time to treat someone (or yourself) to the best stress-relief gifts. And given that plenty of last year’s stressors have carried over to 2022 (politics and the pandemic, to name just two), you’d...
ohsospotless.com

How to Remove Stains From Colored Clothes

A colorful wardrobe brings fun, delight, and personality. But when those clothes become stained, it can turn you white as a ghost in panic. Thankfully, we’ve researched how to remove stains from colored clothes most effectively. Whether you spill tea or oily food onto your clothes, have sweat or blood stains, or perhaps have slipped in the grass — we can help. You can remove all of these marks.
Rolling Stone

From Weighted Blankets to Massage Guns, These Are the Best Gifts You Can Give for Under $50

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Gift-giving doesn’t have to be costly — after all, it’s the thought that counts right? But when you’re looking for a great gift to give, you don’t want to be too cheap either. Fortunately, there are a number of great gift ideas under $50, that all appear pricier than they actually are. All of these gifts on our list let you deliver something useful, personal or fun without breaking the bank (note: prices were accurate at time of this...
TODAY.com

Wake up feeling like you have a cold? Your bedding might be to blame

Many people struggle to sleep through the night due to congestion, coughing, sneezing and other allergy-like symptoms. You might even find yourself waking up with a stuffy nose and sore throat. Chronic nasal congestion is a common problem affecting almost one in four Americans, a recent survey found. Over half...
CNET

Bundle Up in Bed This Winter and Save Money on Heating

December brings the holiday season, but it also marks the beginning of winter. The harsh weather of the next couple of months may spike your heating bills. Prepare for the upcoming cold months by turning up the warmth and comfiness of your bed. Snuggle in extra blankets and other winter bedding products to decrease the amount spent on heat this season.
SPY

Forget the Spa, Enjoy Full-Body Treatments at Home With a Massage Chair

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The daily grind generates all kinds of stress, both physical and mental. Sometimes that physical stress comes from a particularly busy commute, spending too many hours in front of a screen, or walking around a shop floor for the entire day. How it happens doesn’t matter so much as how you deal with it. Meditation and yoga are both practical strategies, sure. However, we suggest turning to one of the best massage chair recliners for even more physical relief from stress. Remember those...
Digital Trends

ECOVACS holiday robot vacuum deals make for the cleanest Christmas gifts

This content was produced in partnership with ECOVACS. Let’s be honest, cleaning is no fun, but it’s something we all have to do. As we inch closer to the holidays, especially for those hosting others, the need to clean is going to ramp up. What if a lot of the work could be automated, and taken over by smart technologies — such as smart robotic vacuums? Well, it can, at least as far as vacuuming and mopping are concerned, and we have the lead on some excellent holiday robot vacuum deals, particularly from ECOVACS. The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 family delivers industry-leading functions, smart features, and interactive experiences in the best possible ways. In what ECOVACS calls Phase 2.0, they’ve significantly enhanced the capabilities and functionality of the DEEBOT series. And with that smarter functionality comes more freedom for you, as the robots clean better than ever before — saving you lots of time.
sportsengine.com

How To Make Your Hotel Feel More Like Home

Tunes To-Go It can be tempting to overdo TV watching in a hotel room when there is not much else to fill the quiet. If you’re trying to minimize TV time, get some work done, or have an impromptu dance party, bring a Bluetooth speaker the next time you travel. The whole family can listen to favorite playlists or stay entertained with podcasts. Plus, there’s nothing like some upbeat jams to get your athlete motivated for game day.
wonderbaby.org

Peelaways Disposable Bed Sheets Review

This post may contain affiliate links; please see our terms of use for details. Supporting a special needs child who is incontinent at night can be a difficult and frustrating task for parents. Those late night wake up calls and rushed trips to the bathroom can be exhausting, not to mention the leaks, soiled sheets, and multiple loads of laundry that come with the territory.
Shelley Wenger

Make Your Bedroom Conductive to Sleep

Though you may not realize it, the way that you decorate your bedroom (and the things that you have in it) can affect your sleeping patterns. Because of this, it is important to choose your decorations carefully so that you can get a good night’s sleep every night. You also should watch what you keep in your bedroom. There are many items that will keep you up at night.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
592K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy