Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz and Sleep in Heavenly Peace partner to help children get better sleep

Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz is aiding the work of over 300 Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) chapters across the US to help communities and people most in need get better sleep. As a sponsor of Bunks Across America in September, where SHP chapters across the country built bunk beds together, Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz will help enable SHP to deliver over 2,000 beds at the 2 nd Annual Deliveries Across America event on December 10 th.

SHP and Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz believe every child deserves a good night’s sleep. Unfortunately, across the US, too many children go without a bed or pillow to sleep on, affecting their health and happiness. Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz is proud to support SHP’s efforts to deliver top-notch beds, providing education and resources to families in need, so every child can get better sleep.

In 2012, Sleep in Heavenly Peace was born out of a desire to become active in the community during the holidays and help get some local Idaho kids off the floor and into a bed. Ten years later, SHP is more than a national nonprofit, it’s a movement of people who want to help put a real dent in the national child bedlessness crisis. If you’d like to know more about how you can get involved with SHP’s Deliveries Across America, please visit Deliveries Across America - Sleep in Heavenly Peace (shpbeds.org)

Consistent, restful sleep is essential for a child’s health and well-being, and Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz is your partner in better sleep. Here are some helpful hints:

- Keep a consistent schedule all week long, not just on school days.

- Give your child a break day during the week so they aren’t always on the go.

- If your child age 4+ occasionally has trouble falling asleep, consider talking to your pediatrician about a melatonin supplement like Vicks® PURE Zzzs Kidz Melatonin Gummies. They work naturally with your child’s body to help them fall asleep.*

Please visit https://www.zzzquil.com/en-us/articles/childrens-sleep to learn more about better sleep for kids.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Sleep in Heavenly Peace

At Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support that a child needs. When it was brought to our attention that the need for beds went far beyond our own neighborhoods, we stepped up and took initiative. We’re a national organization answering the call to a national problem. If a child needs a bed, we want to make sure they get one. No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!®

