Lexington, KY

On3.com

Kentucky Transfer Portal Watch: QB Devin Leary to Visit UK

Kentucky is in the market for a quarterback in the transfer portal. The success of Will Levis and crowded room of talented wide receivers make Lexington a desirable destination. N.C. State’s Devin Leary wants to see what the Wildcats have to offer in-person. Sources tell KSR Devin Leary will...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Yale Coach's Comment On Kentucky Is Going Viral

Yale gave Kentucky a tough fight Saturday before ultimately suffering to a 69-59 loss at Rupp Arena. The Ivy League team ultimately had no answers for Wildcats star Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half. After the game, via Brad Crawford of 247Sports, Yale head coach James Jones said they couldn't stop the big man.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Comeback

Devastating Mike Leach update revealed

The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
LouisvilleReport

Local '23 DL Micah Carter Flips to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two days after being officially named the next head coach of the Louisville football program, Jeff Brohm has landed his first commitment at his alma mater, and it's a prospect in their own backyard. Class of 2023 defensive lineman Micah Carter, who plays roughly three miles away...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

One-time Cincinnati TE commit Khamari Anderson pledges to UK

Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical tight end Khamari Anderson (6-foot-4, 225) has committed to Kentucky on the heels of his official visit. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow lead the charge as the coaching staff adds a third potential tight end, joining Washington County Court House's (Ohio) Tanner LeMaster and Louisville (Ky.) Pleasure Ridge Park's (Ky.) Jakob Dixon. Keaton Upshaw has already entered the transfer portal.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, among top 25

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 14 and sits among the nation's top 25. The arrival of Jeff Brohm as head coach following the departure of Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati is having an impact...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

KSR's 2022 Kentucky high school football All-State Team

The 2022 Kentucky high school football season has officially wrapped up. Six state champions were crowned last weekend at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY, highlighted by first-time title winners, down-to-the-wire matchups, and overall excitement from start to finish. It was the perfect way to cap off another thrilling football season across the Commonwealth.
KENTUCKY STATE

