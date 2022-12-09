Read full article on original website
Kentucky Transfer Portal Watch: QB Devin Leary to Visit UK
Kentucky is in the market for a quarterback in the transfer portal. The success of Will Levis and crowded room of talented wide receivers make Lexington a desirable destination. N.C. State’s Devin Leary wants to see what the Wildcats have to offer in-person. Sources tell KSR Devin Leary will...
Kentucky TE Commit Tanner Lemaster Ready to Build 'Something Special' in Lexington
Kentucky football is getting a do-it-all tight end in its 2023 class in 3-star prospect Tanner Lemaster. The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder out of Washington Court House, Ohio was a weapon in his senior season at Washington High School. He racked up 40 receptions for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Blue ...
Look: Yale Coach's Comment On Kentucky Is Going Viral
Yale gave Kentucky a tough fight Saturday before ultimately suffering to a 69-59 loss at Rupp Arena. The Ivy League team ultimately had no answers for Wildcats star Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half. After the game, via Brad Crawford of 247Sports, Yale head coach James Jones said they couldn't stop the big man.
Devastating Mike Leach update revealed
The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Louisville Defeats Kentucky for Sixth-Straight Rivalry Win
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The RV/#24 Louisville Cardinals kept the state red as they defeated Kentucky, 86-72, Sunday afternoon at Rupp Arena in the Battle for the Bluegrass. It was the sixth-straight win for the Cardinals (7-4) over the Wildcats (7-2), the longest winning streak Louisville has had in the rivalry's history.
Local '23 DL Micah Carter Flips to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two days after being officially named the next head coach of the Louisville football program, Jeff Brohm has landed his first commitment at his alma mater, and it's a prospect in their own backyard. Class of 2023 defensive lineman Micah Carter, who plays roughly three miles away...
College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
One-time Cincinnati TE commit Khamari Anderson pledges to UK
Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical tight end Khamari Anderson (6-foot-4, 225) has committed to Kentucky on the heels of his official visit. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow lead the charge as the coaching staff adds a third potential tight end, joining Washington County Court House's (Ohio) Tanner LeMaster and Louisville (Ky.) Pleasure Ridge Park's (Ky.) Jakob Dixon. Keaton Upshaw has already entered the transfer portal.
Transfer Portal Targets: Cincinnati Cornerback JQ Hardaway Takes Visit to Kentucky
The transfer portal has officially been in business for one whole week. During those first seven days, Kentucky has seen 10 players announce their entry into the portal, while one player — Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles — has announced his commitment to transfer to Lexington. ...
Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, among top 25
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 14 and sits among the nation's top 25. The arrival of Jeff Brohm as head coach following the departure of Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati is having an impact...
Kentucky Basketball Jumps Three Spots to No. 16 in Latest AP Poll
Kentucky basketball has once again moved up in the Associated Press Top 25, making a three-spot jump to No. 16 in this week's poll. The positive move up the rankings comes after Kentucky's 69-59 win over Yale, in what was the Cats' only game of the week: ...
KSR's 2022 Kentucky high school football All-State Team
The 2022 Kentucky high school football season has officially wrapped up. Six state champions were crowned last weekend at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY, highlighted by first-time title winners, down-to-the-wire matchups, and overall excitement from start to finish. It was the perfect way to cap off another thrilling football season across the Commonwealth.
