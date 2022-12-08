ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Meek Mill, La La Anthony & Cordae Join REFORM Alliance To Host Special Holiday Event For System-Impacted Families

By davontah
100.3 WRNB-HD2 PHILLY
100.3 WRNB-HD2 PHILLY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fnxS_0jdDpaQl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufTPn_0jdDpaQl00

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Shareif Ziyadat

Last night (December 7), REFORM Alliance co-founders Clara Wu Tsai and Meek Mill , and REFORM CEO Robert Rooks were joined by producer and entrepreneur La La Anthony and hip hop artist Cordae at Barclays Center for the Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets matchup to host a VIP experience for children whose mothers have been negatively impacted by the criminal justice system.

Upon arrival, the system-impacted families were welcomed with a private tour of the arena, which featured some of Barclays Center’s top spots including where kids could spot their favorite players arriving and Crown Club, the arena’s premium courtside club, where the families were treated to items from the whimsical candy room. The tour ended at Brooklyn Fanatics, the Nets and New York Liberty team store.

Inside, families were able to experience a shopping spree with surprise visits by Cordae and La La Anthony before heading down near the court to watch the team’s pregame warm up. Later, guests made their way up to the suite, which was decked out with more Fanatics merchandise gifts and enjoyed a private dinner. Meek Mill, Clara Wu Tsai, Robert Rooks, and New York Liberty players DiDi Richards and Michaela Onyenwere joined the families shortly before the game tipped off and gave brief remarks.

Many of the invited guests were also leaders from local nonprofits who work with justice-impacted women and children, including Children of Promise , Women’s Community Justice Association , and Pure Legacee .  You can find background stories on our system-impacted guests below.

This event marks the annual return of REFORM Alliance’s Season of Giving holiday event series which continues with its Philadelphia iteration next week. Launched in 2019, REFORM Alliance holiday events provide an exclusive, one-of-a-kind holiday experience to families negatively impacted by the criminal justice system. REFORM’s holiday activations have been supported by the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the New England Patriots.

Check out some photos from the event below!

1. Co-Founders of REFORM Alliance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OM8bp_0jdDpaQl00 Source:Courtesy

2. Curtside Cordae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R99Nj_0jdDpaQl00
Source:Courtesy

3. A Young Baller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aobhr_0jdDpaQl00 Source:Getty

4. Showing Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtAQB_0jdDpaQl00
Source:Shareif Ziyadat

5. An Experience To Remember

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uoI0z_0jdDpaQl00 Source:Shareif Ziyadat

6. Meek Love The Kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f01uA_0jdDpaQl00
Source:Shareif Ziyadat

7. Didi Richards & Michaela Onyenwere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eopuo_0jdDpaQl00 Source:Shareif Ziyadat

8. La La & Cordae Supporting The Cause

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZqpk_0jdDpaQl00 Source:Shareif Ziyadat

9. Reppin’ The Hometeam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hAZZ_0jdDpaQl00 Source:Shareif Ziyadat

10. What It’s All About

Source:Shareif Ziyadat

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho

It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul

Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
HipHopDX.com

Styles P Recalls Wanting To Shoot JAY-Z & Beanie Sigel During LOX/Roc-A-Fella Beef

Styles P has recalled the time he wanted to shoot JAY-Z and Beanie Sigel during The LOX‘s beef with Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. The Ghost recently joined Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion where he opened up about how his, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch’s beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit was kept strictly on wax but the Roc-A-Fella war crossed the line and got personal.
Vibe

Lil Wayne Claims Self-Defense In Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Assistant

Lil Wayne is responding to an assault lawsuit from his former assistant by claiming self-defense. On Monday (Dec. 5), the Young Money icon allegedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing in a lawsuit that accuses the rapper of assaulting his then-assistant Andrew Williams on a private jet, reports RadarOnline. Additionally, the rapper also known as Tunechi reportedly accused his ex-assistant of failing to “exercise reasonable care and diligence” to avoid damages, and demanded the suit be tossed out.More from VIBE.comTravis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, And Lil Wayne To Headline Rolling Loud California2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowLil Wayne To Perform...
FLORIDA STATE
XXL Mag

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song

YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
LOUISIANA STATE
Vibe

Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More

Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
OK! Magazine

Care-Free Kim Kardashian Steps Out With Khloé For Art Basel Party As Balenciaga & Kanye West Drama Rages On

What drama? Kim Kardashian may be dealing with the aftermath of Balenciaga's scandal and her ex-husband's outlandish remarks, but any stress she felt wasn't visible, as she looked flawless while enjoying her time at Art Basel. On Thursday, December 1, The Kardashians star almost spilled out of her flimsy bandeau top that showed off her toned waist as she arrived at Miami's Grekko restaurant along with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian completed her look with blue racer pants, black leather boots and oversized shades.The SKIMS founder's sister also turned heads in a skin-clinging black bodysuit. KANYE WEST ACCUSED OF...
Footwear News

DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night

Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Donates 500 Turkeys To Baton Rouge Families In Need

NBA YoungBoy is making sure 500 families in his Baton Rouge hometown have a turkey on their table this Thanksgiving. On Monday (November 22), the Colors rapper partnered with the NAACP to give out 500 free turkeys as well as a free Thanksgiving buffet at Boil & Roux in Louisiana’s capital, according to local news outlet WBRZ.
BATON ROUGE, LA
HipHopDX.com

YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration

YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
COLORADO STATE
TMZ.com

Meek Mill Hilariously Fails Teaching Michael Rubin Lil Uzi Vert's Dance

Meek Mill is eager to teach his billionaire pal Michael Rubin the latest hip hop dance craze ... but the problem is, neither of them can actually nail the moves!!!. The Philly rap legend went live on Instagram with the Fanatics founder Thursday night at a party where Lil Uzi Vert's red-hot "Just Wanna Rock" came on, and attempted to play dance instructor ... with hilarious results.
Black Enterprise

Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship

Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Bun B & Statik Selektah Announce ‘Trillstatik 2’ & Invite Fans To See It Recorded Live

Bun B and Statik Selektah have reunited to announce their next collaborative album, Trillstatik 2, which is set to be released later this month. The sequel to 2019’s Trillstatik will be recorded live in New York on Wednesday (December 7), which fans will be able to tune in and watch in real-time via Twitch between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. EST. The album will be released two days later on December 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Awards $40K Scholarship To Roc Nation School Of Music Student: 'I Am So Honored!'

JAY-Z is granting the wish of another young adult who’s looking to continue their path to higher learning at the Roc Nation School of Music at Long Island University (LIU). The student, Samantha Samaka, announced on Twitter recently that she’s received a $40,000 scholarship to attend the school, which had apparently been her dream. Samaka thanked Hov and his wife, Beyoncé, for the kind gesture while celebrating being the first Black woman from Toronto, Canada to enroll.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Educates Soulja Boy On $1 Million Bill Claims

Shaq had to hit with Soulja Boy with the truth. Shaq is one of the best NBA players ever. He was incredibly dominant during his prime, and he will always be remembered for that three-peat with Kobe Bryant. Additionally, Shaq was known for his rap career. Throughout the 90s, he dropped numerous albums, something we documented in our long-form piece, “Rap Or Go To The League.”
HipHopDX.com

Oschino Recalls Jadakiss Telling Him Not To Sign To Roc-A-Fella: 'Don't Do It'

Oschino, the former State Property rapper, has recalled the time Jadakiss tried to warn him off signing with Roc-A-Fella Records. The Philadelphia rapper (real name Oschino Vasquez) signed with The Roc in 1999 after a bathroom conversation with JAY-Z. But before putting pen to paper, he took the idea to Kiss who told him not to sign with the label.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort Drop Mount Westmore Album

Rappers are often dinged for their lack of unity, but some of the industry's biggest OGs, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort are showing the culture how to get money as the supergroup Mount Westmore ... and they just dropped their debut album together!!!. The four rap legends...
100.3 WRNB-HD2 PHILLY

100.3 WRNB-HD2 PHILLY

47
Followers
590
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your R&B from the 90's and 2000's

 https://wrnbhd2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy