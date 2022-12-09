ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Birthday PNB Rock! Remembering The Philly Legend

By DNA
 5 days ago

Source: Justin Thomas / PNB Rock Roots Festival

On this day, we celebrate the life of Philadelphia Legend PNB Rock. Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, PNB Rock was made to make music. Coming up on the block of Pastorius and Baynton, PNB Rock burst onto the music scene with his debut track “My City needs Something”; which caught the attention of many of Philly’s top artists, as well as national recognition. “That song put Philly back on the map and really brought us closer to each other, more than we’ve ever been, at that time” a young fan explained.

Since then, PNB Rock has been a Philly phenomenon turned global icon. PNB Rock has worked with some of the top stars in the music industry, all while being the best family man and father that he could be. PNB Rock never forgot where he came from and (always gave back to his community (L1)) every time the opportunity presented itself. We could go on and on about his accolades and accomplishments, but it’s imperative that we let the people speak for themselves on what he truly meant to the city of Philadelphia. We had one of our digital contributors, DNA, go around the city and ask people “What did PNB Rock mean to the city?” We spoke with a young mother who said PNB Rock surprised her son with an appearance at his 10th birthday party. “PNB didn’t have to do that. My son was smiling from ear to ear. That’s something he’ll remember for the rest of his life”. Overwhelmed with responses, we put together a compilation highlighting some of the best responses on what PNB Rock meant to Philadelphia.
