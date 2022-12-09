ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Hoop Summit to feature women's game for 1st time

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Nike Hoop Summit, an annual event that pits top U.S. high school players against a team of International players age 19 and under, is adding a women’s matchup for the first time.

The next summit will be in Portland on April 8, USA Basketball announced Friday.

“The Nike Hoop Summit has been a great event to showcase the USA’s top talent against the World’s top talent on an annual basis,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said. “With the addition of a women’s game, there is another opportunity for our top women’s players to compete on an international stage.”

The summit dates back to 1995 and has seen 253 past participants drafted into the NBA, with 90 top-10 selections and 14 No. 1 picks — including Cade Cunningham (2021), Zion Williamson (2019), Deandre Ayton (2018), Markelle Fultz (2017), Ben Simmons (2016), Karl-Anthony Towns (2015), Andrew Wiggins (2014), Anthony Bennett (2013), Anthony Davis (2012), Kyrie Irving (2011), John Wall (2010), Derrick Rose (2008), Andrea Bargnani (2006) and Elton Brand (1999).

Other alumni of the summit include Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Shane Battier, Kevin Durant, Kevin Love, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Bradley Beal and Tyler Herro.

The U.S. has won 16 of the 23 games played to date. Rosters for the 2023 games are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

