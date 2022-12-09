CIF D3-AA Finals: Grant quarterback JoJo McCray leads Pacers vs. high octane San Jacinto

The Grant Pacers are not new to throwing the ball, though the Sacramento football power has won eight Sac-Joaquin Section championships since 1991 largely through the run game.

A lot of that was accomplished with a fullback and two tight ends, a lineup that might be deemed irresponsible or negligent in today's wide-open game.

In the 1980s, Grant's Aaron Garcia shattered a host of state passing records held by John Elway of Granada Hills in earning Sacramento Bee Player of the Year honors in 1987.

His 40 touchdown passes in 1987 over 12 games stood as a Sacramento-area record until 1996, when another Grant golden arm bettered it with 47 TD tosses over 14 games for a section Division I title team.

Now the school record belongs to JoJo McCray, Grant's unassuming 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior leader.

His 48 touchdown tosses are a primary reason why the Pacers have bounced back big from the dregs of a winless 2021 campaign to the final weekend of this season.

His 48 touchdowns are the third most in regional history if you take out all wildly prolific Folsom quarterbacks (see chart below), one away from second.

Grant plays host to San Jacinto of the Inland Empire in Riverside on Saturday night at 6 p.m. in Del Paso Heights, a region that embraces its prep sports heroes. It'll be raining, and it'll also be raining spirals as McCray and company will not ditch the passing game just because of inclement weather.

McCray burst onto the scene this year, mainly because no one noticed much of anything out of Grant in the long, lost 2021 season.

Grant went 0-9 on the field, and McCray quarterbacked every bit of it. He remained loyal to the program, didn't look to transfer or play another position or sport.

He worked on his game under position coach Josiah Johnson, who in 2012 tossed 42 touchdowns for Sacramento High School and who last year was an assistant coach at Folsom, where passing is a way of life.

After defeating previously unbeaten El Cerrito of the North Coast Section 37-6 in the Northern California Regional championship, Grant coach Carl Reed praised his poised passer.

JoJo McCray (10), Grant. Photo: Ralph Thompson

"“f you looked at him last year, people wouldn't believe that’s the same quarterback. That tells you a lot right there. Is that the same guy? Yeah, that is the same guy. But that’s a tribute to his quarterback coach, for sure.”

Johnson said he was eager to work with McCray, to break down his fundamentals, to infuse confidence. No one feels very good after suffering an 0-9 season.

McCray matured as a leader and as a player. He makes all the throws - short, medium and long - and he's quick to thank linemen, receivers, blockers and coaches for the success.

"I'm so much better than last year," he said. "(Coach Johnson set me up for success."

Johnson said the credit goes to the quarterback.

“He’s our little sunshine,” Johnson told Joe Davidson of The Sacramento Bee. "He knows it. We tease him about it. He does such a good job of being in the moment. He’s our guy.”

The coach added, "Well, he’s hungry, and he’s coachable, a true leader, extremely smart. This system we installed is not easy, but all the information he’s gathered, how he’s played ... It's impressive. I ask him to do a lot. We depend on him to do a lot and he does it. He shows up, masters the game plan every week. If he was 6-4, he’d be a national recruit. He can play. He just needs a shot.”

McCray also has the Grant school record for passing yards with 3,796 yards.

He wants to play in college like Garcia (Washington State/Sacramento State) and Elliott (Arizona State) did. For now, he has one focus: the season finale.

"It’s amazing what we’ve done, and it’s amazing what a team can do when we all buy in and we’re in it together,” McCray said. “Who would’ve thought we would’ve made our run for a state championship this year? We’re like a big family, even the community. We all went through that 0-9 together. We all came back and we worked as hard as we could. We bonded.”





A peek at the all-time single-season touchdown records for Sacramento-area quarterbacks



91 - Jake Browning, Folsom, 2014 (16 games)

75 - Jake Browning, Folsom, 2013, (15)

64 - Jake Browning, Folsom, 2012 (15)

62 - Dano Graves, Folsom, 2010 (15)

62 - Kaiden Bennett, Folsom, 2018 (15)

57 - Kaiden Bennett, Folsom, 2017 (16)

56 - Caden Voges, Sacramento, 2014 (14)

53 - Joe Curry, Folsom, 2016 (14)

52 - Dano Graves, Folsom, 2009 (12)

50 - Jake Jeffrey, Folsom, 2015 (15)

49 - Tanner Trosin, Folsom, 2011 (14)

49 - Brent Schaeffer, Vista del Lago, 2016 (12)

48 - JoJo McCray, Grant, 2022 (13)

48 - Gunnor Faulk, Christian Brothers, 2017 (13)

47 - Chad Elliott, Grant, 1996 (14)

46 - Michael Wilson, Colfax, 2013 (12)

45 - Marino Fragata, Johnson, 2022 (12)

45 - Hunter Rodrigues, Whitney, 2015 (10

42 - Josiah Johnson, Sacramento, 2012 (11)42 - Randy Post, Sutter, 2014 (14)

42 - Derek Shelton, Sacramento, 2017 (11)

41 - Nate Ray, Colfax, 1999 (12)

41 - Chandler Clemons, Oak Ridge, 2004 (13)

40 - Aaron Garcia, Grant, 1987 (12)

40 - Andy Bryner, Del Campo, 1997 (12)

40 - David Graves, Folsom, 2008 (11)

40 - Austin Mack, Folsom, 2022 (14)

Source: Cal-Hi Sports and Bee archives

