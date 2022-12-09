Get ready for a wild week of weather! A powerful and slow moving storm system will bring all types of winter precipitation in multiple waves starting late tonight and continuing through Friday, possibly into Saturday. The first wave will start late tonight into Tuesday morning with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. As temperatures warm into the mid 30s on Tuesday, precipitation will change to all rain, which could be heavy at times. For Mankato and locations to the south, precipitation will likely stay in the form of rain through Tuesday, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain could be heavy with a half inch to an inch of rain possible during this time. It will also be very windy with gusts to 40+ mph likely Tuesday and Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s Tuesday night, so periods of freezing rain or icy conditions will be possible. North and west of the Mankato area it will be slightly colder, which means that there will likely be more ice and snow with the rain. We will get a break from the rain and wind Wednesday, although off and on showers will still be possible. By late Wednesday, temperatures will begin to drop and rain showers will change back to freezing rain and snow. Wave two will begin as colder temperatures move in Wednesday night, causing rain to change to all snow, which will continue, off and on, through Friday, possibly into Saturday. As of now, it looks as though a widespread 3 to 6 inches of accumulation is possible across much of our region. It’s still too early to be certain regarding snow totals, so that 3 to 6 inch forecast could change. Keep in mind that the system is still developing over Nevada and will move in over the next 24 to 36 hours. Check the weather and check it often because this forecast will change depending on where this system ultimately tracks. We are right on the rain snow line, and small movements in the system could make a big difference. Stay tuned… We will keep the updates coming.

MANKATO, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO