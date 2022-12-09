Read full article on original website
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND GIRLS BB: Eagles surge past Cardinals
The Windom Eagles imposed their will late in the game Friday, pulling away from the free throw line to claim a 60-49 win over Redwood Valley at Windom. The Eagles led by eight at halftime, but Redwood kept the game close throughout the second half thanks to hot outside shooting.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND BOYS BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Cards roll past Eagles
A hot-shooting Redwood Valley team pulled away from the Windom boys basketball team in the second half Friday night, claiming a 107-86 victory at Redwood Falls. The Cardinals held a four-point halftime lead, but ran away from the Eagles in the second half thanks to 16 three-pointers as a team. The Cardinals shot 56% from the field as a team for the game, and hit 53% from three-point range.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND GIRLS HOCKEY: Eagles fall at Hutchinson
A four-goal second period doomed the Windom Area girls hockey team Saturday, as the Eagles fell 5-2 at Hutchinson. The Eagles took a 1-0 lead early in the game, as Ella Dockter scored a power play goal at the 2:29 mark. But Hutchinson netted four goals in a six-minute stretch...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND GYMNASTICS: Eagles take fourth at St. James
The Windom Area gymnastics team finished fourth at the five-team Snowflake Invite, held Saturday in St. James. Windom Area finished with a team total of 118.75 points. Luverne won the team title with 127.275 points. Individually, Ada Lund captured first on beam with a score of 8.75. Kadyn Paulson was...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND BOYS HOCKEY: Eagles fall at home
The Windom Area boys hockey team fell behind early and couldn’t recover Saturday, dropping a 6-2 decision to Becker-Big Lake at the Windom Arena. BBL scored two power play goals and a shorthanded goal on its way to a 5-0 lead early in the second period. Windom Area got...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND WRESTLING: Xayachak wins title at Jackson
The Windom-Mt. Lake wrestling team had two placewinners, including one champion, at Saturday’s Pizza Ranch Invitational, held in Jackson. The Cobras finished 13th in the 17-team tournament with 33½ points. Hutchinson won the team title with 204½ points. Individually, the Cobras were led by junior Preston Xayachak,...
Jackson County Pilot
At least two hurt in bridge crash
At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 550th Avenue bridge over Interstate 90 in Jackson Monday. The crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Ambulance Service responded to the scene. See this week’s Jackson County Pilot for more...
KEYC
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
Get ready for a wild week of weather! A powerful and slow moving storm system will bring all types of winter precipitation in multiple waves starting late tonight and continuing through Friday, possibly into Saturday. The first wave will start late tonight into Tuesday morning with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. As temperatures warm into the mid 30s on Tuesday, precipitation will change to all rain, which could be heavy at times. For Mankato and locations to the south, precipitation will likely stay in the form of rain through Tuesday, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain could be heavy with a half inch to an inch of rain possible during this time. It will also be very windy with gusts to 40+ mph likely Tuesday and Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s Tuesday night, so periods of freezing rain or icy conditions will be possible. North and west of the Mankato area it will be slightly colder, which means that there will likely be more ice and snow with the rain. We will get a break from the rain and wind Wednesday, although off and on showers will still be possible. By late Wednesday, temperatures will begin to drop and rain showers will change back to freezing rain and snow. Wave two will begin as colder temperatures move in Wednesday night, causing rain to change to all snow, which will continue, off and on, through Friday, possibly into Saturday. As of now, it looks as though a widespread 3 to 6 inches of accumulation is possible across much of our region. It’s still too early to be certain regarding snow totals, so that 3 to 6 inch forecast could change. Keep in mind that the system is still developing over Nevada and will move in over the next 24 to 36 hours. Check the weather and check it often because this forecast will change depending on where this system ultimately tracks. We are right on the rain snow line, and small movements in the system could make a big difference. Stay tuned… We will keep the updates coming.
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
myklgr.com
Two-county car chase leads to arrest near Clements Thursday
A two-county car chase led to a man being taken into custody near Clements Thursday. On Dec. 8, at about 11:28 a.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office learned that Brown County deputies were pursuing a vehicle headed toward Redwood County. Redwood County deputies went to the area where the vehicle was last seen, but were unable to locate it.
kduz.com
Part of Olivia in Lockdown for a Time
Part of Olivia was put in lockdown for a time Sunday evening after authorities received a report of a suicidal man. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says at about 7:19pm, authorities responded to the 800 block of South 15th Street in Olivia. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they...
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
Sioux City Journal
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting at Milford medical staffing building
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Buena Vista County jury on Friday found a Minnesota man guilty of first-degree murder for the February shooting death of his ex-girlfriend outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace. Jurors spent less than two hours deliberating to find Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Jackson, Minnesota, guilty of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Southern Minnesota legislators aim to tackle housing shortage in 2023
After years of halting progress often marred by intense partisan rancor, a Minnesota Legislature armed with a historic budget surplus is expected to take another crack at addressing a dire housing shortage that threatens the state’s affordability and economic progress. After seizing full control of state government for the...
knuj.net
ROAD RAGE INCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 14
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was called to a road rage type incident that occurred on Highway 14 in Nicollet County. The sheriff’s office was made aware of a black Cadillac that was driving erratically while travelling westbound on Highway 14. It was reported that the driver flashed a handgun at another vehicle as it was passing by. The person who reported the incident was able to follow the Cadillac and give Nicollet County Dispatchers accurate information about the vehicle and its location. This information assisted the Nicollet County Deputies along with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and a New Ulm police officer in locating and identifying the driver of the Cadillac and obtaining his statement. A suspect has been identified. No other information will be released until formal charges have been filed.
fox9.com
Warrant for narcotics, firearms finds both hidden in toys with kids home
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force search warrant looking for guns and narcotics turned up a stash of both hidden throughout a home and in children’s toys. Keontae Quentrell Jones, 24, of Mankato, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated controlled substance...
Faribault County Register
BE city meeting draws big crowd
A long night for the Blue Earth City Council began at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Among several hefty items on the council’s agenda was a public hearing for the 2023 Street and Utility Improvement Project. The City Council Chambers were packed to bursting with Blue Earth residents...
