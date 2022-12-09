Read full article on original website
Related
Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields
The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
Idaho student murders were ‘frenzied, hateful attack’ that’s left cops baffled over mystery motive, ex-FBI agent says
FOUR University of Idaho students were murdered in a "frenzied, hateful attack" that has left cops baffled over a motive, a former FBI agent has said. Police have not named any suspects or revealed a murder weapon in the two weeks after the students' bodies were found. Kaylee Goncalves, 21,...
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Seek Possible Additional Victims in Serial Rape Investigation
Authorities are investigating whether there are additional victims who were sexually assaulted by a man under arrest in connection with February 2021 attacks in Hacienda Heights. The suspect in those attacks, identified as 21-year-old Michael Watson, was arrested Nov. 18 in the Antelope Valley. The investigation began in February 2021,...
Ex-FBI Agent Disputes 'Proof' That Hooded Man Committed Idaho Murders
A former FBI agent told Newsweek that investigators could potentially go back and review interviews with individuals that have been ruled out.
Coroner seeks DNA from relatives of missing men to ID remains linked to suspected serial killer: "These people are someone's son"
An Indiana coroner's office is asking relatives of young men who vanished between the mid-1980s and the mid-1990s to submit DNA samples in a renewed effort to identify human remains found on land once owned by a man suspected in a string of killings, the scope of which remain unclear.
She's On Death Row for Killing Her Children, But Will New DNA Testing Exonerate Her?
The story of Darlie RoutierPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Darlie was a beautiful, popular cheerleader, who was born on January 4, 1970, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. As the eldest child in the family, she held a sense of responsibility for ensuring her siblings were taken care of. When she was just 7 years old, her parents would divorce and she would have to keep it together, be a big girl and a role model to her little sisters. Her mother would remarry less than a year later and move the family to Texas for a fresh start. This marriage would also fail, with Darlie’s mother and stepfather having explosive violent fights every night of the week. Ultimately, they would move into their own modest family home - just Darlie, her mom and her little sisters.
Bondi Beast: ‘Loving’ grandfather identified as serial rapist who assaulted 31 women across 15 years
Police in Sydney have identified a serial rapist who sexually assaulted 31 women over the course of 15 years.Using DNA technology, police identified Keith Simms, 66, as the “beast of Bondi” and linked him to 12 rapes.Simms has also been linked to 19 other crimes between 1986 and 2001, according to a report from 7NEWS Australia.Police in New South Wales said he targeted women between the ages of 14 and 55, entering their homes or abducting them while they were out on a walk or jogging.“Police were told the man was always either armed with a knife or threatened the...
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
Daily Beast
Cops Allege Mom Tortured Her Kids While Collecting Donations
A Minnesota mom is facing felony charges after allegedly faking one son’s illness and treating her two other kids for diseases they didn’t actually have. Authorities arrested Jorden Nicole Borders, a 32-year-old mother in Crosslake, on a warrant on Wednesday following a months-long investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, court records show. She is charged with several counts of child torture and stalking.
Feds raid home of an Area 51 enthusiast who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base in Nevada: Claims he and his girlfriend were 'detained and treated in the most disrespectful way' by 20 agents
Agents from the FBI and the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations raided the homes of the operator of one of the world's most popular Area 51 websites. The raid on two properties owned by Joreg Arnu took place on November 3. One home is in the tiny Nevada town of Rachel and the other is in Las Vegas.
Ex-FBI Investigator Speculates University Of Idaho Murders Were A Targeted Attack By Someone In Students' 'Orbit'
A former FBI investigator shared his theory about the University of Idaho murders as the killer behind the quadruple homicide remains at large, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Sunday, Bill Daly appeared on a TV segment to discuss the case and was asked his thoughts about the killings being a random or targeted attack.Daly said authorities have handled it "very well" thus far, noting they don't want to further distress the community nor signal something to a killer.Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house on...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead, two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx delivery driver arrested in her death, authorities said. The body of Athena Strand was found Friday and Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges after confessing to killing the girl and telling authorities where to find her body, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin. Horner remained jailed Saturday on $1.5 million bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.Akin said during a late Friday news conference that a tip led authorities...
Killer in Gruesome Idaho Murders Likely Watching Case Unfold: Ex-FBI Agent
"I really believe this is someone in and around their circle," Jennifer Coffindaffer said. "This is someone that has been hurt."
What DNA Found at Idaho Murder Scene Could Reveal About Killer
Experts explained to Newsweek that possible DNA left at the scene could help investigators "generate a physical profile of the individual."
FBI Delays Possible Iowa Serial Killer Case
The FBI is taking steps forward (or they are supposed to) in the case of possibly the most prolific serial killer in history. This horrific record might have been reached right here in the Hawkeye State. Donald Dean Studey Explained. We've been keeping you updated about Donald Dean Studey. This...
Utah investigators ID suspect in 1972 unsolved murder of Army veteran, rape of woman
Investigators have identified a suspect in the cold case murder of Army veteran Gregory Dahl Nickell, who was brutally killed over Thanksgiving weekend nearly 50 years ago.
‘Ted Bundy-like’ serial killer sought in deaths of at least 3 women in Tijuana
At least three of the 1,859 homicides reported in the city of Tijuana so far this year are the work of a serial killer likened to Ted Bundy, the state's top prosecutor says.
WALB 10
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - Herb Baumeister is accused of luring young men to his home in the 1980s and 1990s and murdering them. Some of their remains have been found in the backyard, and authorities are still combing through the area for more. “I don’t think we really know....
Iowa police say 'no evidence' found after excavation at alleged site where rumored serial killer dumped bodies
Iowa police said no evidence was found where authorities performed an excavation after a woman alleged that her father buried woman after killing them.
Canada: unidentified victim of alleged serial killer given name Buffalo Woman
Community members bestow name amid fears that the woman, who is believed to be Indigenous, would remain nameless
Comments / 0