Ann Langford, 76
Ann Langford, age 76, of Santa Anna, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Hearthstone Health and Rehabilitation in Round Rock, Texas. The family will host a time of visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Pam Pryor, 73
Pam Pryor, age 73, of Coleman, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 200 E. College Avenue, in Coleman with Dr. Chas Shira officiating. Interment...
Ugly Christmas Hat Contest on Thursday!
The Chamber of Commerce would like for all Coleman County businesses to join in their Ugly Christmas Hat Contest on Thursday December 15th. Call 325-625-2163 by December 14th at 3:00 PM to get your business on the list, and Judges will make their rounds on Thursday. HAVE FUN and GOOD LUCK!
Thunderstorms Expected Tonight
Thunderstorms are expected overnight Monday night and a few may become strong to severe capable of producing quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph. Most likely time for the storms to occur will be between midnight and 6:00 am. "Storms are forecast to develop to the north of Abilene by midnight, then grow into a line south of I-20 and expand toward San Angelo by around 2:00 am then move through Coleman County prior to 6:00 am," said Randy Turner, KOXE Meteorologist. Expect the rain chance to be over by 9:00 am followed by gusty west wind and gradual clearing.
Johnny Manchild Blows Into Brownwood
The six member band of eclectic sounding musical virtuosos, Johnny Manchild, is set to perform at Brownwood’s Lyric Theater on December 17th. It’s a sound Manchild has worked for many years to obtain–a conglomeration of many musical influences that forms its own unique style. From Radiohead to some big band sounds, sporting a saxophone and even the occasional flute, Johnny and his team bring something different to the table.
Coleman FCCLA Participates in Christmas Parade
On Saturday, December 3rd, Coleman FCCLA participated in the Coleman Christmas Parade. Chapter members worked diligently to build the Christmas magic of Who-ville, with a Grinch-themed parade float. The use of the trailer for the float was donated by the family of Mia Alanis, chapter member and Region II VP of Membership. The float included Who-ville houses, lights, presents, and a Grinch-esque Christmas tree. Region II Officer Bella Helmick dressed up as the Grinch and even brought along her furry friend as ‘Max’, the Grinch’s beloved sidekick, along with Allie Ryan as Cindy Lou Who. Coleman FCCLA members had a great evening spreading Christmas cheer and getting involved in community events.
CISD School Board to Meet Thursday
The Coleman ISD Board of Trustees will meet this Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 5:30 P.M. in the Coleman I.S.D. Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue, Coleman, Texas. THE BOARD RESERVES THE RIGHT TO GO INTO CLOSED SESSION AS AUTHORIZED BY THE TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT, TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 551.001 et seq., AND FOR THE REASONS STATED IN THE CODE. Agenda and discussion items are as follows:
PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Bluekatts vs San Angelo Central JV - December 2022
Coleman Bluekatts played San Angelo Central JV in the Ballinger Tournament, beating them 42-34. (Coleman Today Photos)
Coleman City Council Agenda for Thursday Meeting
The Coleman City Council will meet Thursday, December 15, at 5:15 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers. Agenda items are shown below. 1. Call to Order, Invocation, and Pledge of Allegiance to the Flags of the United States of America and the State of Texas. 2. Introductions, Announcements, and...
Bluecats Surge Above .500 After Successful Ballinger Tournament
The Coleman Bluecats' Basketball Team went 3-1 this weekend in the annual Bearcat Invitational in Ballinger. They fell to the Eagles of TCLA San Angelo and found success against San Angelo Lake View’s JV, Christoval and finally San Angelo Lake View’s Varsity. Coleman started the weekend on the...
