GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
GM Causes a Big Splash
General Motors has just made a promise that sounds like a feat. The ambitions of the Detroit giant in the electric vehicle segment are known. And for those who had doubts, they should look at the portfolio of the four brands of the group. With the exception of Buick, GM's three other brands -- Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC -- offer electric models and will expand their lineups in the coming months.
Carscoops
GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?
General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Krispy Kreme to pay $1.2 million settlement to 516 staffers over not issuing wage bonuses
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts agreed to pay $1.2 million to more than 500 workers to settle allegations it paid lower than legal overtime rates.
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker falls into pot of molten iron and is ‘immediately incinerated,’ OSHA says
Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Caterpillar Inc. after one of its workers fell into a pot of molten iron and was "immediately incinerated."
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
freightwaves.com
Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years
Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
Major car companies like Ford, Tesla, and Toyota are at 'high risk' of sourcing parts made by Chinese forced labor, a report finds: 'It's an industry-wide problem'
US car companies have "massive and expanding links" to Chinese human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, a report finds.
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Truth About Cars
UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor
The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
Rivian's putting forklifts in quarantine as reports of bedbugs hit its manufacturing plant
Rivian is battling reports of bedbugs at its assembly plant in Normal, Illinois as the startup works to add a second shift of production.
1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker
Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.
Digital Trends
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers while they slept: "Stress and despair"
United Furniture is facing a lawsuit from its employees after it fired 2,700 workers before Thanksgiving via email and text messages sent during the "middle of the night." The lawsuit claims United Furniture violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law that requires employers provide a written notice to workers 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closing. The job cuts represent the furniture maker's entire workforce, most of which lives in Mississippi, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked for,” Biden...
Ohio workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory vote to unionize
Workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory voted to unionize with the United Auto Workers by an overwhelming vote of 710 to 16.
