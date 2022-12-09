ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

TheStreet

GM Causes a Big Splash

General Motors has just made a promise that sounds like a feat. The ambitions of the Detroit giant in the electric vehicle segment are known. And for those who had doubts, they should look at the portfolio of the four brands of the group. With the exception of Buick, GM's three other brands -- Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC -- offer electric models and will expand their lineups in the coming months.
Carscoops

GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?

General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
freightwaves.com

Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years

Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
DENISON, IA
Truth About Cars

UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor

The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
Digital Trends

How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers while they slept: "Stress and despair"

United Furniture is facing a lawsuit from its employees after it fired 2,700 workers before Thanksgiving via email and text messages sent during the "middle of the night." The lawsuit claims United Furniture violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law that requires employers provide a written notice to workers 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closing. The job cuts represent the furniture maker's entire workforce, most of which lives in Mississippi, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRAL News

Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked for,” Biden...
WISCONSIN STATE

