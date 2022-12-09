Read full article on original website
Related
I Did 15 Push-Ups Every Day for 30 Days to Increase My Functional Strength
And why this challenge changed my relationship to push-ups forever.
boxrox.com
Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?
When it comes to light weights vs heavy weights, which is best for building muscle?. Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X weighs in with his thoughts. Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?. “The question of whether to use heavy weights or light weights to...
Cardio or stretching isn't the best way to warm-up for a workout. Here's what you should do instead, according to a personal trainer.
"Movement prep," which can include exercises like deadbugs and glute bridges, better prepares your body for a workout, trainer Luke Worthington said.
This dumbbell workout builds your entire body in just 20 minutes
This dumbbell workout builds your entire body in just 20 minutes, here's how to do it.
This Hyrox workout blitzes calories and builds full-body strength in three moves
Blitz calories and build full-body strength with this 3-move Hyrox workout
swimswam.com
2023 Western Colorado University High Altitude Swim Camps – Sign Up Today
Mountaineer High Altitude Training Camps offer the most unique training experience in the country. Each athlete will receive a free camp T-shirt & swim cap. Current photo via Western Colorado. 2023 Western Colorado University High Altitude Swim Camps – Sign Up Today. Mountaineer High Altitude Training Camps offer the...
This Is How Long You Should Stretch After Any Workout
Stretching is an important part of any workout and assists with mobility, flexibility, and muscle soreness. Here's how long you should stretch after a workout.
swimswam.com
Maggie Schalow Re-Swim’s 2Fly After Starting Error, Makes A Final at Winter Jrs West
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Maggie Schalow of NOVA took the path less traveled to qualify for the A-final of the girls’ 200 fly at Winter Jrs West on Saturday. When the official said “take your marks” in prelims, there were several girls in the heat that didn’t hear it. However, Schalow was the only one that didn’t leave the blocks when the starter went off. She was allowed a re-swim, and qualified for the A-final, ultimately placing 7th in the final with a 1:57.27.
Why You Should Let Yourself Lose Fitness Sometimes, According to a Physical Therapist
Victoria Sekely may not have started officially training for the New York City Marathon until June 2022, but it had been on her mind for the previous two years. Big fitness goals, like completing a marathon, start taking up your time and energy long before the first day of your training plan. So when you finally cross the finish line, and suddenly your calendar isn't filled with long runs, strength workouts, and a 9 p.m. bedtime, it can feel a little jarring.
swimswam.com
Piper Enge Describes 2K Saturday Breaststroke Sets That Make Her Fearless
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Piper Enge took 2nd in the 100 breast last night to her future teammate and Olympic champion, Lydia Jacoby. Enge is coming off of a quad injury from a few weeks ago, but pulling for those last few weeks seemed to help her arm strength in the water. The high school junior describes how training has been outside of injury this fall, highlighting the Saturday morning breaststroke sets she’s been given.
Well+Good
Mobility Training Moves Out of the Physical Therapist’s Office
Social media isn’t typically a place that rewards subtlety. But Jacob VanDenMeerendonk, DPT, went viral last year with a video of just three simple moves: He reaches one elbow overhead while sitting cross-legged, then swings one leg behind him and leans over the other, then presses his chest up into a version of upward dog. The short mobility sequence, meant to be done before bed, drew more than 10 million views. And he’s not alone in seeing followers flock to mobility work. “There's a lot of influencers that usually just did, you know, bodybuilding, their shirts always off like a fitness model, but then all of a sudden they break it down and they're like, ‘But you need to do your mobility,’” says Dr. VanDenMeerendonk.
Front Squat vs. Back Squat: Which Is More Effective for Strength Training?
When your goal is to build your glute strength, is a barbell front squat or back squat more effective? Here, experts break down the front squat vs. the back squat.
Comments / 0