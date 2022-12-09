ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Kaii Winkler Lowers 15-16 100 Free NAG Record with 42.21 Prelims Swim in Greensboro

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Kaii Winkler didn’t bother waiting for finals to swim fast today. The 16 year-old Eagle Aquatics swimmer blasted a 42.21 in this morning’s prelims session at the Winter Junior Championships – East site in Greensboro, NC, to lower his own 15-16 National Age Group record in the 100 yard freestyle.
2022 Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Combined East/West Results Day 4

East: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. West: Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. The final day of competition at the 2022 Speedo Winter Junior Championships featured the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 4×100 free relays. Here are the top-8 finishers of the combined East and West meets for Day 4:
2022 Winter Junior Championships – East: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET (GIRLS) SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET (BOYS) The final day of the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East is here. This morning’s prelims session will feature the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Timed finals of the 1650 free will be swum today as well. The fastest heat will be swum during finals, while the slower heats will take place this afternoon leading into the finals session.
