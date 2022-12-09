Read full article on original website
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
swimswam.com
Watch: Diehl’s 1:39, McIntosh’s 1:49 200 BK – Winter JRs East Day 4 Race Videos
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Below, you’ll find race videos from the ‘A’ finals on night four of the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East. All race videos in this post are from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. GIRLS’ 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS...
swimswam.com
Kaii Winkler Lowers 15-16 100 Free NAG Record with 42.21 Prelims Swim in Greensboro
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Kaii Winkler didn’t bother waiting for finals to swim fast today. The 16 year-old Eagle Aquatics swimmer blasted a 42.21 in this morning’s prelims session at the Winter Junior Championships – East site in Greensboro, NC, to lower his own 15-16 National Age Group record in the 100 yard freestyle.
swimswam.com
WATCH: Summer McIntosh Makes SCY Debut with 5 Meet Records at Winter Juniors – East
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. All signs point to Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh going pro instead of swimming collegiately, but her SCY debut at Winter Juniors gave a glimpse of the damage she could already be doing in the NCAA at just 16 years old. McIntosh left Greensboro with...
swimswam.com
Thomas Heilman, Only 15, Gets Third 15-16 NAG Record This Week With 1:40.86 200 Fly
15 year-old Thomas Heilman set his third National Age Group record in three days tonight with a 1:40.86 effort in the 200 fly in Greensboro. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST. December 7-10, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Short Course Yards...
swimswam.com
2022 Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Combined East/West Results Day 4
East: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. West: Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. The final day of competition at the 2022 Speedo Winter Junior Championships featured the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 4×100 free relays. Here are the top-8 finishers of the combined East and West meets for Day 4:
swimswam.com
2022 Winter Junior Championships – East: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET (GIRLS) SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET (BOYS) The final day of the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East is here. This morning’s prelims session will feature the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Timed finals of the 1650 free will be swum today as well. The fastest heat will be swum during finals, while the slower heats will take place this afternoon leading into the finals session.
swimswam.com
Watch: Heilman’s 44.6 100FL, Crush’s 100BK NAG – Winter Juniors East Day 3 Race Videos
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Below, you’ll find race videos from the ‘A’ finals on night three of the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East. All race videos in this post are from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. These races include Thomas Heilman and Charlotte Crush‘s NAG Record swims.
