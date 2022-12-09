Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET (GIRLS) SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET (BOYS) The final day of the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East is here. This morning’s prelims session will feature the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Timed finals of the 1650 free will be swum today as well. The fastest heat will be swum during finals, while the slower heats will take place this afternoon leading into the finals session.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO