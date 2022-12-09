Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Steph Curry Upgrades to $30M Bay Area Mansion
According to new reports, Steph Curry substantially upgraded his living situation — and actually made money doing it. In December 2020, Curry purchased a 17,761-square-foot home on 1.7 acres of land in Atherton, California — the United States’ most expensive zip code — for $30 million.
Report: Video shows coyote dragging a toddler in California
A home security video shared by KTLA shows a coyote attacking a 2-year-old girl Friday.
WATCH: Insane California Landslide Completely Covers Truck
On Friday morning, a group of California residents was relaxing on a Palos Verdes beach when they heard a deafening rumbling. As the ground began to shake, the thunderous sound grew louder until it was as if the entire Earth was coming apart at the seams. Looking up, they saw the source of the noise: a massive portion of the cliff above had erupted, causing a landslide to cascade down the rock face toward the parking lot.
Bryce James Signs With Klutch Sports Group for NIL
He may not graduate high school until 2025, but Bryce James is already attracting the type of NIL attention befitting his basketball royalty last name. On Monday, Klutch Sports Group announced that James has signed with the agency for NIL representation. Klutch was founded by agent Rich Paul — a...
Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War
Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute
Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
Nia Long Posts Pic of Her in ‘New Places and Spaces’ After Fiancé’s Alleged Affair
It’s been a tumultuous year for movie star Nia Long after her longtime relationship with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka came to a screeching halt when it was revealed he was having an affair with a coworker. But as it appears, the Love Jones actress is starting a new chapter.
Caleb Williams wears tacky suit to Heisman Trophy ceremony
Whatever Caleb Williams was paid to wear his suit to the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night wasn’t enough. Williams won the Heisman Trophy, receiving 544 first-place votes. The second-place finisher was TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who had 188 first-place votes. Williams’ fashion choice for the famed event was...
Von Miller sells Denver-area home
Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.RELATED: Bills' Von Miller: Gets ACL surgery, out for seasonArchitectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The story of the former Milwaukee Buck that became the richest NBA player you never heard of
Junior Bridgeman played for 12 seasons in the NBA, but he made his fortune off the court.
bravotv.com
Larsa Pippen’s New Miami Condo Has a “Pretty Spectacular” Bathroom: See Inside
“I’m kind of a minimalist right now,” The Real Housewives of Miami cast member said while giving a tour of her chic new apartment. Larsa Pippen has a gorgeous new Miami home, and in the video above, The Real Housewives of Miami cast member opens up about the specific way she furnished and styled the neutral-hued apartment.
NBC Bay Area
Steph and Ayesha Curry Sell Atherton Home for $31M
Warriors star Steph Curry and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry have sold their Atherton mansion, just 3 years after moving in. It went for $31 million. That's about what they paid for the four-bedroom estate. The buyer is described in real estate circles as a Singapore billionaire. The Curry family still lives...
3 Chicago PD characters who definitely won’t be back in season 10
Chicago PD has given us tons of memorable characters over the years. The IU has been home to those who have given their lives in the line of duty, have become disillusioned by the corruption of the Windy City, or simply decided that police work wasn’t for them. The...
SheKnows
Steph Curry Sells His Silicon Valley ‘Dream Home’ for $31 Million – See Photos!
In the midst of an ever-so-thriving basketball career, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry still managed to make some real estate deals too. As it turns out, Curry sold his “dream home” in Atherton, California last fall, for a hefty price tag of $31.2 million, Dirt reported. According...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 5