KXRO.com
Salmon and Orca Recovery grants awarded; $4.8 million for Pacific County
Salmon and orcas are getting assistance from new state and federal grants. The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board recently approved nearly $18 million in grants for four large restoration projects around the state. The grants will restore land along rivers in Kittitas and Okanogan Counties, remove barriers to salmon...
KXRO.com
WDFW releases plan for protecting Grays Harbor/Willapa Bay/coastal Olympic Peninsula steelhead
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) released its finalized Coastal Steelhead Proviso Implementation Plan. The plan intends to advance steelhead fishery management in the river systems of Grays Harbor, Willapa Bay, and the coastal Olympic Peninsula. The plan was developed in response to the Legislature’s 2021-23 budget proviso...
KXRO.com
Cannabis sales drop locally, but still top over $23 million between Grays Harbor/Pacific
Cannabis sales in both Grays Harbor and Pacific County fell slightly in 2022 as compared to the prior year. In recently released sales and excise tax data by county throughout the state, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board it shows that a total of $1.38 billion in legal cannabis sales throughout Washington occurred in fiscal year 2022, which is a drop from $1.5 billion in 2021.
gograysharbor.com
Grays Harbor Law Enforcement Taking Part In Highly Visible Enforcement Patrols
Law enforcement throughout Grays Harbor will be taking part in Highly Visible Enforcement patrols through the holidays in an effort to keep the roads safe. The Washington Traffic Safety Commission says more than 120 police agencies throughout the state are taking part by having more officers on the roads. The goal of these patrols is to prevent further tragedy by removing impaired drivers from Washington roads. The high Visibility Enforcement will stat tomorrow and run through January 1st.
KXRO.com
Bicycles from Heaven looking to distribute bikes; applications being accepted
The local “Bicycles from Heaven” program is looking for children who want to receive a free bicycle for Christmas. The Aberdeen Lions Club “Bicycles from Heaven” program is a cooperative between the Lions Club, Stafford Creek Correctional Facility and the Salvation Army. The Lions Club collects...
gograysharbor.com
Aberdeen Fire Department Saddened By The Loss Of One Of Their Own
Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The Aberdeen Fire Department is saddened by the loss of one of their own. Richard “Dick” Allen Seaman was a long-time chaplain for the Aberdeen Fire Department. The chaplain, who moved here in 1990, also preached at Stafford Creek Correctional Facility as well as the county and city jails. Richard passed away on December 4th, He was 88 years old. There will be a celebration of life this Thursday at 11 AM at Harbor Assembly of God Church in Hoquiam. Aberdeen Fire will have a procession from the Fern Hill Funeral Home to the Harbor Assembly of God Church.
GraysHarborTalk
Where to View Salmon in Olympia and Tumwater: 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park
There are many indicators of the seasons changing, such as days growing shorter and temperatures slowly dropping. Though we are often sad to see summer go, this shift means the welcome and exciting return of our beloved local salmon. The salmon run has been an integral and cherished part of our regional ecosystems, and indicates the end of another lovely summer as we move into fall. View salmon run in Olympia and Tumwater at 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park.
KXRO.com
Tool looks at potential sites for solar and wind power projects within Washington; no local sites included as of yet
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is launching a first-of-its-kind interactive map to responsibly site clean energy development on state trust lands. The mapping project gives DNR the opportunity to use existing information about the lands that it manages to improve outreach to stakeholders, protect habitat and tribal heritage, and better serve the needs of utilities and clean energy developers.
Government Technology
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA
(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater gets ready to claim Lacey’s portion of the Olympia Brewery Wellfield
The Tumwater City Council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan on December 6 to sign a memorandum of agreement with Lacey and Olympia, paving the way for Tumwater’s takeover of Lacey’s portion of the Brewery Wellfield site. The agreement outlines how the three cities may transfer water rights, land, wells,...
MyNorthwest.com
Hundreds of Fred Meyer, QFC employees say they’ve experienced problems receiving paychecks
Hundreds of workers at local Fred Meyer stores are telling KIRO 7 that there’s an ongoing problem with their paychecks. Some say their paychecks are coming up short, while others say they’re not getting paid at all. Unions representing Fred Meyer and QFC workers say they’ve tried everything...
gograysharbor.com
Three Aberdeen Schools Placed On Modified Lockdown This Week
Three Aberdeen schools were placed on a modified lockdown this week for drug dog sweeps. Local law enforcement K-9 units from Aberdeen Police, the Quinault Tribal Police, Washington State Patrol, and the Washington State Department of corrections conducted drug sweeps at Miller Junior High School, Aberdeen High School and the Harbor Learning Center. No word on if any drugs were found at those campuses.
Chronicle
Centralia Residents Learn From Experience That Property Owners Are Responsible for Abandoned RVs
With the uptick in people experiencing homelessness throughout the Pacific Northwest, more abandoned RVs are beginning to appear. Centralia resident Cathy Lindsey knows this firsthand after an RV was abandoned on her property Wednesday afternoon. A security camera on her neighbor’s property caught someone driving a white truck towing the...
q13fox.com
Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Town Deals With Ongoing Illegal Hunting Problem
"Know your target and what lies beyond it" is a core tenet of marksmanship, and the spirit behind Ocean Shores' law against hunting within city limits. But this law is being challenged, and has been for years, by people who illegally poach on the city's large, docile and well-fed deer population for trophy kills, said Chief Neccie Logan.
Chronicle
Yard Birds Evictions Leave Centralia Tattoo Artist in Tough Spot
Despite power being restored at Yard Birds and the City of Chehalis rescinding its condemnation of the building on Dec. 6, the eviction notices posted for business owners are still being enforced. Tenants now have until Dec. 31 to vacate the premises, according to Yard Birds co-owner Darris McDaniel. As...
q13fox.com
Olympia Police investigate robbery at Walgreens, suspect remains at-large
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a Walgreens in Olympia was robbed Monday night. Roadways were closed for multiple hours, but a suspect was nowhere to be found. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on the corner of Cooper...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police chase in Centralia ends when car drives into pond
Centralia Police say a chase early Sunday morning ended when the car being pursued drove down a private drive, through a fence, and into a pond. The driver, 25-year-old Johnny Skurat of South Poplar in Centralia, was arrested after swimming to shore as the car submerged. A female passenger also swam to safety and was released without charges.
KXRO.com
$6.3 million will be used to purchase an Ocean Shores hotel; saves jobs
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that his Department is investing $981 million to “help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses and entrepreneurs” in 47 states, Guam and the Virgin Islands. “Rural people provide the everyday essentials...
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Punching Loss Prevention Officers at Chehalis Walmart Arrested
A Forks woman was arrested Sunday on a $30,000 warrant for charges stemming from a Nov. 29 aggressive shoplifting incident at Walmart in Chehalis. The defendant, Ashley N. Looper, 34, of Forks, is accused of punching a store employee in the face after the employee stopped her for leaving the store with unpaid merchandise, according to court documents.
