ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Campaign launches to put abortion access on Ohio ballot in 2023

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A group pushing for abortion access in Ohio announced Monday that it wants to put the issue before voters in November 2023, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, which describes itself as “a patient-focused advocacy group of more than 1,400...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Ohio ushers in New Year with legalized sports betting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gamblers and sports fans in Ohio will be able to bet on sports starting Jan. 1, 2023. This will allow more businesses to offer more gambling in the state than in any other part of the country. Apps, casinos, bars, grocery stores, and restaurants will have kiosks...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

More clouds than sun

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 40s for most in the tri-state with light northwesterly winds. Superb conditions for tailgating and game conditions for the Battle of Ohio at Paycor Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy