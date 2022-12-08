Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Campaign launches to put abortion access on Ohio ballot in 2023
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A group pushing for abortion access in Ohio announced Monday that it wants to put the issue before voters in November 2023, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, which describes itself as “a patient-focused advocacy group of more than 1,400...
Fox 19
Ohio ushers in New Year with legalized sports betting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gamblers and sports fans in Ohio will be able to bet on sports starting Jan. 1, 2023. This will allow more businesses to offer more gambling in the state than in any other part of the country. Apps, casinos, bars, grocery stores, and restaurants will have kiosks...
Fox 19
Ohio Board of Education votes in opposition to President Biden’s proposed Title IX changes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio State Board of Education passed a resolution to push back against President Joe Biden’s plans to change Title IX. The majority of the state board opposed changing the federal anti-discrimination law to include LGTBQ+ students. Title IX, first passed in 1972, makes it illegal...
Fox 19
Suspect in fatal Fairfield Walmart shooting expected to appear in court
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The suspect in a deadly Fairfield Walmart shooting that took place in May was expected to appear in court Tuesday but the hearing was moved to January 31. Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton is accused of shooting and killing someone inside the Walmart Supercenter in...
Fox 19
More clouds than sun
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 40s for most in the tri-state with light northwesterly winds. Superb conditions for tailgating and game conditions for the Battle of Ohio at Paycor Stadium.
Fox 19
Large-scale search efforts for 72-year-old autistic man reach fourth, final day
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a missing 72-year-old autistic man from Pierce Township has come to an end in its fourth day, but there was still no sign of him. Large groups of volunteers, officials and working dogs went out on foot Saturday looking for Thomas Mills, who was last seen on Tuesday.
Fox 19
Woman in custody after barricading herself inside stranger’s West Chester Township home
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT situation in West Chester Township has ended with a woman being placed in police custody. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Tamikia Howell, 46, entered a stranger’s home on Erie Circle in the Princeton Crossing community, according to West Chester Public Information Officer Barb Wilson.
