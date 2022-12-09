Read full article on original website
Strong winds close Highway 258 from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles
MILLS, Wyo. — Strong winds in Natrona County have led the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Highway 258 to light, high-profile vehicles in both directions. The area is currently experiencing winds of roughly 25 mph, with strong gusts at upwards of 50 mph. Because of this, WYDOT has issued an extreme blowover risk advisory, to remain in effect until further notice.
NCSD to ‘actively monitor weather conditions’ as winter storm approaches state
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District says it is monitoring developments of a major storm that is expected to move through much of the state starting this evening and lasting through Wednesday. In an email sent out on Monday morning, the district says it is working with...
NWS: Winter storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain by Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A significant winter storm is poised to move through much of Wyoming starting Monday evening and continuing through Wednesday, bringing up to 12 inches of snow to lower elevations and up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain. According to the National Weather Service in...
Major Winter Storm Coming, Casper Mountain to See 2 Feet of Snow, up to 5″ in Town by Thursday
There's a major winter storm coming through parts of Wyoming, says the National Weather Service. Heavy snow with areas of blizzard conditions and freezing will create significant travel impacts for Natrona County from 5 p.m. today to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations over the next few days in Casper are...
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Altitude Veterinary Hospital looks to aid Metro Animal Shelter with donation drive
CASPER, Wyo. — December is known as the giving season, and this year those at Altitude Veterinary Hospital aim to ensure that our four-legged friends are able to enjoy gifts, too, with a donation drive supporting Metro Animal Shelter. “We know that this time of year, they’re really filled...
A Brutal Winter Forecast Won’t Stop Stuff The Van From Giving Back!
A big storm is coming this week. Heavy snow and wind are on the way. This could get ugly. But it won't stop a yearly tradition of gathering toys and food for needy families in Natrona County. People in our community need our help, and they will have it. Each...
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Natrona County winter storm watch upgraded to “warning”
CASPER, Wyo. — With extreme weather on the horizon, the winter storm watch issued for Natrona County over the coming days has been upgraded to a “winter storm warning” by the National Weather Service in Riverton. With heavy snowfall and extreme winds in the forecast, the warning...
Natrona County Commissioners revise zoning regulation draft, remove nuisance ordinances
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Board of County Commissioners continued its ongoing effort to revise a draft of proposed zoning regulations this week, making several changes, including removing a contentious set of nuisance ordinances, to be addressed separately. The changes come as part of an ongoing process by...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/9/22–12/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
(VIDEO) Casper residents capture lenticular cloud hovering in Friday morning sky
CASPER, Wyo. — Anyone in or headed around Casper on Friday morning had an opportunity to see a unique formation in the sky. The strange, otherworldly cloud hovered over the city, but despite its appearance, there’s a logical explanation, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. It’s...
Strong winds in store for Casper over the weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend will feature strong wind gusts throughout Casper and Natrona County, though clear skies should keep any precipitation at bay until the start of the new week. The National Weather Service reports that Casper will see strong winds coming from the southwest at up to...
Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
Dear Casper: Please Stop ‘Trying’ to Turn Left at Either of These Spots
Casper most definitely does not have bad traffic (especially when compared to large, metropolitan areas like Denver), but during the Christmas season, it does seem like our drivers get more careless. Full disclosure, I will admit to making possibly illegal turns in the past, so I'm not judging, just trying...
Sunny Sunday to be followed by winter storm watch throughout coming week
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents can expect a mostly sunny day today, but that good weather won’t last long. Beginning tomorrow and continuing through Wednesday, Casper will be under a winter storm watch. The winter storm watch goes into effect Monday morning, as the National Weather Service forecasts...
David Street Station’s ‘Den’ moves to the Nolan
CASPER, Wyo. — All of The Den’s winter season events, including Friday’s Ugly Sweater Party, will now take place at the Nolan building, according to a social media post. David Street Station introduced ‘The Den’ as an industrial tent beside the holiday tree at the Station last month.
Kelly Walsh administration, law enforcement investigate message written in bathroom stall; no evidence of ‘credible threat’
CASPER, Wyo. — There is an increased presence of law enforcement on the Kelly Walsh High School campus on Monday due to an investigation into a message that was reportedly written in a bathroom stall at the school last week, the Natrona County School District said in a press release Monday.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office spotlights sworn and civilian staff at annual ceremony
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards ceremony this week, recognizing sworn and civilian staff for outstanding work in 2021. Below are the honorees and information shared by the office in a series of posts this week. “We invite you to join us...
$100,000 Wyoming Bell-Ringer Will Man His Red Kettle ‘As Long As I Possibly Can’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Martin Tigar’s two-fisted bell-ringing technique is unique. While he trains others in the fine art of drawing attention to those familiar Salvation Army red kettles without being brash or annoying, some things – like Tigar’s instinctive ambidextrous and agile wrist flicks – are pure instinct.
