Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
To know Rabbi Neal Katz is to love Neal Katz and his amazing Tyler Klezmer Music EnsembleTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Former Smith County Constable sentenced to probation for theft by jury
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the sentence was probated. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been sentenced to a term of five years probation after being found guilty of theft by a jury last week. He was sentenced to two years in state jail […]
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Sentences
A man arrested in April after leading officers on a high-speed chase from Wood to Hopkins County has entered a plea bargain in 8th District Court. Dalton Shane Dakota Wallace pleaded guilty to evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and a $1000 fine. He must also sign up for counseling.
theeastcountygazette.com
Alleged extortion of missing Walmart cargo from Athens turned over to NC authorities
When McLane, an Athens-based trucking company, reported that an independent driver had delivered a load of merchandise to North Carolina but was now refusing to do so unless he was paid more money, the North Carolina Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation. As the exact value of the Walmart...
YAHOO!
Man fatally shot in Chandler during road-rage incident
Chandler police say a man was shot and killed on Dec. 5 after getting into an argument with another during a road-rage incident. Police say Carlos Doiron, who is identified as being in his 20s, dropped off birthday gifts to his daughter at around 4:21 p.m. That, police said, is...
Texas cops suspicious when no one in SUV knew Alabama driver; he’s been charged with human trafficking
An Alabama man has been charged in Texas with human smuggling after police found him driving an SUV with six people inside, all the passengers were Mexican citizens. Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was charged withe human smuggling after Kilgore, Texas, police responded to an accident on Interstate 20 at just before midnight last Saturday.
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
Police: Man charged with human smuggling after Interstate 20 crash
KILGORE, Texas — A Huntsville, Alabama, man has been charged with human smuggling and is being held on a federal immigration detainer after Kilgore police say they uncovered evidence of human trafficking while responding to a crash on Interstate 20. Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was charged with six counts of...
10 People Jailed On Intoxication Offenses In Hopkins County In 6 Days
Over the past 6 days, 10 people were jailed on intoxication offenses in Hopkins County. Four people were jailed for drunk driving offenses, four for being intoxicated in public, and two on warrants related to intoxication offenses from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2022, according to arrest reports. CR 1196...
Pittsburg Siblings, 1 Other Jailed Following Theft Complaint
Three Pittsburg residents, a pair of siblings and another man, were jailed on controlled substance charges following a theft complaint at Walmart, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, to what was reported as a theft in progress at Wal-Mart. Officer Sean Hoffman was near the area and responded. He arrived in time to see a man, who matched the description given for the theft suspect, running from the store to a white Mitsubishi Endeavor. Store personnel reported the man walked past all points of sale with two TVs he had not paid for. The man jumped into the SUV, which quickly exited the store parking lot, turning east onto Posey Lane. The officer also exited the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
KLTV
Witness says suspended Smith County constable threatened his job
What started out as a small apartment at the back of the restaurant, has now been transformed into an upscale bar unlike anything in East Texas. A Flint man charged in a shooting that left a man dead appeared in court Friday. Updated: 3 hours ago. LISD Auto Tech instructor...
KLTV
Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who is accused of causing the death of a man in Longview after striking him with a vehicle appeared in court Wednesday. Pauliszia Ynette Stewart is charged with criminally negligent homicide. The crash happened on April 15, 2021, in the 3900 block of West Loop 281 in Longview. When first responders arrived, George Stoker, 47, of Kilgore was found lying on the ground in front of a vehicle. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died of his injuries.
2 Aryan Circle members sentenced for racketeering crimes, Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office helped investigate cases
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were sentenced for crimes they committed while being a part of the Aryan Circle gang, according to the United States Department of Justice. The Aryan Circle is a white supremacist prison gang. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate these cases. William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, Texas, […]
KLTV
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
Tyler ISD school bus involved in crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD has confirmed that a bus carrying students has been in a crash while heading back to Tyler High School on Monday, Dec. 12. According to officials, the bus was bringing back students from Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center to Tyler High School when the crash happened. Four students […]
Overton Police Department traffic violation turned to drug bust
OVERTON, Texas — According to Overton Police Department Facebook, on Wednesday night, OPD stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license. While the violator was being arrested for driving with an invalid license, the officer observed a clear bag containing a...
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office continues to seek leads in armed burglary of firework stand
FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is continuing to seek leads in an armed robbery of a fireworks stand in 2020. Investigators are seeking the public's assistance identifying five individuals, many of whom were seen armed in surveillance video, who pried open a locked door at a firework stand at 10991 W Interstate Highway 20.
Athens man receives new indictment from grand jury for capital murder
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Robert Mason Eckert was arrested in Dec. 2021 on murder charges but has now been indicted for capital murder by a grand jury, according to the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office. In 2021, Eckert, 38, allegedly shot and killed a man by the name of Marco Matthew Gonzales and reportedly […]
KSLA
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Looking For Teen
In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations
Families got to shop with Tyler police officers during a Christmas shopping spree at Academy this morning. The families were selected by the Tyler Police Department, and Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said as they go out on calls they get to interact with the community. “(We) see needs. Due to our relationships with a lot of our retailers and stuff, we’re able to connect pieces and help and assist and become part of. So, we get to fill a lot of needs, especially during the holidays,” Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said.
