The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. December 10-December 12 Brittany Nicole Robertson, 31, 500 block of Montgomery Road, Opelousas. Simple battery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Tiffany Nicole Chachere, 43, 8500 block of Highway 182, Opelousas. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Keellon Milton, 31, 200 block…

SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO