Eviction looms, as Grace worries about returning to the homeless shelter: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Grace’s mom, Lee, usually can’t wait for her kids to come home from school, but today, she has bad news to break. Her 10-month fight with her landlord culminated with a letter left on her door this morning – a notice of eviction. Month...
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back 3 decades: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. How does a volunteer board oversee the massive MetroHealth System?. The ousting of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses, isn’t the first time that the...
Which Greater Cleveland school districts have the slowest internet?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Nearly 50 Greater Cleveland school districts have not met the 1 megabit per second per student goal for internet speed in the classroom, according to data from Connect K-12, joining more than half of school districts in the state for failing to meet internet speeds baselines for schools.
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
The Ohio Cops Use COVID-19 Funds to Upgrade Their Number of Cameras and Plate Readers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol uses COVID-19 funds to upgrade its surveillance equipment, specifically its number plate readers and body cameras. Ohio law enforcement agencies use federal COVID funding for sophisticated video monitoring equipment. They think it’s an intelligent approach to make more out of less. Authorities in Akron,...
More legroom for Bibb, a fair-wage victory and tarblooder explained
Mayor Justin Bibb prefers to be shuttled around by his security detail in roomier SUVs than in the iconic Ford Crown Victoria sedan his predecessor favored. Shortly after Bibb took office in January, the police department retrofitted a couple of its late-model Chevy Tahoes for the mayor’s travel. Last...
Lakewood home baker gaining major acclaim with nostalgic breakfast pastries
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Breakfast pastries are a staple in homes across America. They're flaky, flavorful and just enough to hold you over. One Northeast Ohio woman is putting her personal twist on the treat and gaining major acclaim on social media while doing so. They're called "Hott Tarts", with...
Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of East Cleveland murder suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and East Cleveland police are looking for the man wanted for a recent murder. According to East Cleveland police, Michael Sheppard is responsible for a murder in the 1800 block of Garfield St. Sheppard, 43, was last known to...
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
How teen got gun past school metal detectors
Police dogs search Akron schools after the second incident in a week in which a student was armed on campus.
Two students found with guns; district responds
Akron Public Schools has released a statement after a 17-year-old student was arrested Friday evening after he brought a gun to Firestone Community Learning Center.
Cleveland police create relocation program for homicide witnesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
Ashley Stewart relocates to Shaker Heights
Ashley Stewart has announced its relocation from the Lee Harvard Shopping Center to Shaker Heights.
Cleveland mother's unsolved murder case reaches 2 years without an arrest
The family and friends of 22-year-old Britney Hardwick pledged to never forget and never give up in their search for her killer.
Weekend OVI checkpoint results released
Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force sent out results from two sobriety checkpoints held Friday.
2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A male in his 30′s was pronounced...
State lawmakers cross party lines to work together, pushing for clemency for Cleveland prisoner on death row
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is pushing to free a Cleveland man who is on death row for a 1984 rape and murder that he maintains he didn’t commit. Anthony Apanovitch, who was freed for nearly two-and-a-half years after a judge in 2015 determined DNA...
