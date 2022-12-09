CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.

