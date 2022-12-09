ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

The Ohio Cops Use COVID-19 Funds to Upgrade Their Number of Cameras and Plate Readers

The Ohio State Highway Patrol uses COVID-19 funds to upgrade its surveillance equipment, specifically its number plate readers and body cameras. Ohio law enforcement agencies use federal COVID funding for sophisticated video monitoring equipment. They think it’s an intelligent approach to make more out of less. Authorities in Akron,...
OHIO STATE
signalcleveland.org

More legroom for Bibb, a fair-wage victory and tarblooder explained

Mayor Justin Bibb prefers to be shuttled around by his security detail in roomier SUVs than in the iconic Ford Crown Victoria sedan his predecessor favored. Shortly after Bibb took office in January, the police department retrofitted a couple of its late-model Chevy Tahoes for the mayor’s travel. Last...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
police1.com

Cleveland police create relocation program for homicide witnesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A male in his 30′s was pronounced...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy