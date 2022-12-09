ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Recycled Crafts

Go Your Own Way with the Knit Free Cowl Knitting Pattern

This pretty cowl pattern from Joji Locatelli is called Knit Free for s couple of reasons. First it is actually a free pattern, and a thank you from the designer to her supporters who allow her to live a full and free life as a knitwear designer. But it’s also...
Recycled Crafts

DIY Handmade Quilted Gift Tag

This little quilted Christmas Tree ornament is such a quick finish – and makes a really fun, simple gift or handmade gift tag. Christmas is the most magical time of the year. The time when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and spend time with our loved ones. As a Christmas gift, you can sew a Gift Tag to wrap your presents. These DIY Gift Tag ideas are super easy to make, and they will save you money too! So let’s get started!
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Alisha Starr

Man Gives One Grandchild a "Luxury Life" While Refusing to Help the Other Financially

It's estimated that 2.7 million grandparents in the US are taking the lead when it comes to raising their grandchildren. One man has two grandchildren, a boy, and a girl, but he's contributing to each of their lives very differently. Most of the 1,600+ comments are bashing him or someone else involved in the story, but you can hear the story and decide how you feel for yourself.
Tracey Folly

Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
Recycled Crafts

How to Make a Punch Needle Easter Chick

I have to admit that the minute I saw this tutorial from Doodle Dog Designs I fell in love with it. Isn’t it adorable?! It is a punch needle Easter Chick pin. The pattern is free and available to download in the article. You will also find a complete list of the floss that the designer used.
Simplemost

Christmas Crafts For Kids Are Easy With These 4 Kits

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If making holiday mementos with your family is one of your favorite traditions at...
Taste Of Home

HelloFresh Is Offering a Buddy the Elf Meal Kit Just in Time for Christmas

Cue the Christmas movies and pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate because we found the sweetest way to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear. HelloFresh is offering a Buddy the Elf meal kit featuring his iconic spaghetti (you know, the one with chocolate syrup and candy all over). It’s quite literally the sweetest way to enjoy the holiday tradition of watching Elf this season. Here’s everything you need to know about the yummy meal kit.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Strangers saw conversation in vastly different lights

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend of two years works for a company with 160 employees, 95 miles from our town. He held a party at a restaurant located near the company. I knew no one and doubt very much I will ever run into these people again. While I was at the party, I met a young woman who, like myself, was there with her boyfriend and didn't know anyone. We chatted for half an hour about the holidays and made general conversation. When she mentioned she had been recently diagnosed with a condition I have, too, I gave her some websites...
Recycled Crafts

Make 7 mini quilts from 2 1/2″ precuts!

This enticing and informative micro quilts book includes patterns and instructions for six different mini quilts, as well as a bonus baby quilt, all of which can be made from scraps or your favorite 2 1/2″ mini charm squares! Each quilt is shown in two different colors to help your imagination and creativity along in the quilting process.
Upworthy

Parents share the eeriest thing a child has ever told them: 'The lake wants a sacrifice'

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. Kids often surprise parents with their unfiltered thoughts and take on the world. Has your child ever said something that sent a chill down your spine? One woman shared one instance of her kid recalling losing her husband from her previous birth and it spooked her. This led to many other parents sharing similar stories of kids saying weird spooky things. It all started when Lilah Sturges tweeted, "What’s the eeriest thing a child has ever said to you? When my daughter was around 4-5, she calmly insisted that she had once been married to a man named Brad Huffington. When we asked what had happened to him she replied with a note of sadness, “He was lost at sea.”

