BREAKING: Rams Liam Coen Accepts College Coaching Job

The Rams have lost their offensive coordinator, Liam Cohen, to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Los Angeles Rams will be on a hunt for a new play caller over the next few weeks, with offensive coordinator Liam Coen reportedly accepting the same position at the college level with the Kentucky Wildcats.

The news comes just one day after Coen helped the Rams snap their six-game losing streak against the Raiders on Thursday night, behind newly signed quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Coen spent just one season in Los Angeles and now heads back to Lexington, where he was the offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach for the Wildcats in 2021.

Before his first stint with the Wildcats, Coen was an assistant wide receivers coach with the Rams in 2018 and 2019 and the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Under Coen's direction in 2022, the Rams have largely struggled offensively, ranking as the league's second-worst offense in yards per game (283) and have ranked as the third-worst rushing offense (86.1 yards per game).

The Rams also rank as the NFL's fourth-worst team in scoring at 16.8 points per game, and rank 24th in passing offense, averaging 283 yards per game.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.